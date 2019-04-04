Cricket icons taking part in Q&As in Thame during this summer's World Cup

Four global cricketing stars are taking part in events in Thame throughout this summer's World Cup.

Greg Chappell, Barry Richards, Mike Procter and Bob Willis are coming to the Spread Eagle Hotel in Thame during June and July.

Mike Procter is speaking at the first of the cricket events at The Spread Eagle this summer

They will all be talking about their lives in the game, memorable moments from their careers and a massive summer for the sport - which includes a World Cup and Ashes series in England.

The tournament is being held in England for the first time for 20 years - and will be followed by the Ashes, with England hoping to regain the urn after being thumped 4-0 by Australia down under in 2017-18.

Former Australian captain Greg Chappell, who is appearing at the Spread Eagle on Sunday June 23, played in one World Cup and also missed one because of the Kerry Packer World Series Cricket affair.

He played in the first ever final, in 1975, against the West Indies, and was one of three Australian batsmen run out by a young Vivian Richards.

One of Australia’s greatest ever batsmen, Chappell played in five Ashes series, including 1975, the last time both the World Cup and Ashes were held in England during the same summer.

He was part of the great Australian team of the seventies, alongside his brother Ian, Dennis Lillee, Jeff Thomson and Rod Marsh.

Since retiring, he has been a commentator, a coach in Australia and India, and is now a current Australian selector.

Two weeks later Sky Sports commentator and pundit, Bob Willis, one of England’s greatest fast bowlers, who also played in five Ashes series, is coming to Thame.

Willis was in the England team that reached the 1979 World Cup final, captained his country in the 1983 tournament and most famously, helped win Ian Botham’s 1981 Headingley test match with a ferocious spell of fast bowling.

In the Sky Sports commentary box, he has become known for his droll but insightful style particularly when giving post-match analysis during the verdict.

The first talk features two of South Africa’s greatest players - Barry Richards, believed by many to be the best opening batsman ever to have played the game, and Mike Procter, a fast-bowling all-rounder, who in his prime was second only to Sir Garfield Sobers.

The South African duo will be appearing together at the Spread Eagle on June 9.

Both Richards and Procter burst on to the international scene in the late 60s and early 70s, with match-winning performances against Australia.

But soon after, South Africa were banned from international cricket because of the country’s apartheid system.

By the time apartheid was overturned and South Africa were allowed to play international cricket again, the pair had retired - but not before they had attained legendary status for their performances in domestic cricket in South Africa, Australia and in England.

Richards played for Hampshire, and alongside West Indian Gordon Greenidge, formed arguably the most formidable opening partnership ever seen in county cricket.

Procter’s efforts for Gloucestershire and his influence on the county throughout the seventies, were such, that fans and rivals alike, called the county ‘Proctershire.’

Since retiring, both have had spells as a coach and commentator, while Procter has also been an International Cricket Council match referee.

All three events are being run by local cricket journalist, Crispin Andrews, and will be hosted by former, Warwickshire star Paul Smith - famous for his match winning all-round performances, his rock and roll lifestyle and for once getting a coaching tip from American rocker, David Lee Roth.

The evenings run from 8pm to 10.30pm on Sunday June 9 - Procter and Richards, Sunday June 23 - Chappell and Sunday July 7 - Willis.

Tickets are £30 per person for the evening with Procter and Richards and £25 per person for the evenings with Chappell and Willis.

Pre-event meals are available separately from the Spread Eagle from 6pm on each of the evenings.

These must be booked directly from the hotel: https://www.spreadeaglethame.co.uk/restaurant.html



Accommodation is available on site subject to availability and can be booked by contacting the hotel directly at https://www.spreadeaglethame.co.uk



Please note that accommodation, food and drink are not covered by the entrance ticket.



To discuss group bookings and corporate offers (available for only the first two evenings) e-mail crispinandrews@btinternet.com



VIP packages are also available including an exclusive meet and greet with the stars, photographs with the guest speaker, a three course dinner with the speakers, entrance to the main show and a question and answer session - tables of nine are available.

To find out more or to book tickets for any of the talks visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/crisandrews