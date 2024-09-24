Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After last weekend’s disappointment in the Berks and Bucks Charles Twelvetree competition where the ADL has three sides left after byes, it was over to the Division One and Two sides in the David Grainge Cup.

The ADL will have seven sides in round three after four wins and three byes. Rivets Sports, Aylesbury Royals and Plough Penguins were already through but some great performances saw four other sides through.

Perry Rose scored all four of Aylesbury Hornets’ goals as they made the trek to Cookham Dean Reserves in a 4-1 away win.

Stoke Mandeville Reserves saw off MK City Reserves 5-2 away, George Scort with a hat-trick, while Wendover Reserves beat RBL Bletchley 4-2 with three goals in the first half.

It was another busy weekend in the Aylesbury & District League.

In an all ADL tie, Haddenham, who have reached the semis in recent years, are through after a 3-2 away win at Chesham Youth. Aylesbury Hearts forfeited their tie.

In the day’s other cup game, Wendover eased to a 5-0 away win over St Leonard's. There were five different scorers for Wendover.

In league action, AWAC romped to a 9-0 win over Aylesbury Lions, Joe Pitts scoring four times.

Stoke Mandeville's unbeaten run continues as they beat Elmhurst 5-1, the subs helping out with all five goals scored in the second half, three of them off the bench.

Their main rival this year could be AWFC who finally beat Great Missenden, 4-2 the score thanks to a Tom Shepherd (2), Luke Roberts and a Chris Davies penalty.

Wingrave and Aylesbury Vale TT drew 2-2 in the division’s other game, Anees Khan scoring twice in the last five minutes for Vale.

In Division Two, Oving won 4-0 away at Tring Athletic A, Enhan Nancarrow with a brace.

Rivets Sports are top as they beat Aylesbury Royals 6-3, two very early Matt O'Donovan goals setting the tone, two late goals extending the score line.

Aylesbury FC beat Thame B 5-2 in the other game of the day, Charlie Abrahams with a treble.

In Division Two, new boys Plough Penguins are now top with a 100 per cent record of nine points from three games, beating Quainton 5-2 despite making hard work of things. Brian Green's early penalty and a bullet header secured him a brace, Dave Francis and Moses Johnson adding other goals in the first half before Harry Warren netted late on, Wilson Hall scoring both the home side’s goals.

Rivets Reserves were held to a 0-0 draw by Aylesbury Vale TT Reserves who got their first point, while Chearsley beat Thame C 5-3, Freddie Tapping (2), Cam Southgate, Will Munt and Harry Lazaruk scoring.

Oving Reserves won again 4-1 at Wingrave Development, Rahat Islam with a double. Steeple Claydon missed a number of first half chances against AVD Warriors who came from behind to win 3-1, Kai Borrett's brace after Kian McMillan equalised