Consistent Swatton bags a solid haul of points at Silverstone

Swatton getting ready the assembly area

With three top ten finishes over the weekend, Matthew Swatton, the Buckingham-based teenager moves up one place to tenth in the overall Junior Saloon Car Championship (JSCC) standings.

Running on the National circuit layout at the home of British motorsport, all seventeen JSCC drivers had a busy weekend! An additional practice session and a replacement Brands Hatch meeting race, in addition to the three scheduled races, kept the drivers and their teams/support crews on their toes!

Qualifying in P11 for the three Silverstone races, the fourteen year old Cursley Motorsport driver managed to gain a place in two of the races and maintain his position in both the final Silverstone race and also the Brands Hatch replacement race, where he had qualified P10.

'After pushing further into the top ten at Thruxton, I was hoping for a bit better out of quali', said Swatton after the weekend, 'Overall though, to not drop any places over the four races and gain a couple too was fantastic. The team have given me a really solid car and I can't thank them enough. I'm still on a massive learning curve but I'm getting there!'

Racing on the Wellington straight

In addition to tenth overall, Swatton currently sits fourth in the rookie championship behind three more experienced drivers.

Swatton's next race meeting is at Croft circuit on 14-15 June. Keep up to date with all of his news and results at www.swattonracing.com