Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of our own, Colin Howkins was recently awarded a trophy by the Spartan South Midlands Football League for an extraordinary 50 years of dedicated service to Buckingham Athletic Football Club, now Buckingham Football Club.

The accolade, presented by league chairman Pat Burns at the recent AGM, marks a significant milestone in Colin's lifelong commitment to the club.

Colin's journey with Buckingham Football Club, previously known as Buckingham Athletic, began in 1974 when he joined the team as a left back. Over his 12-year playing career, Colin made a lasting impact on the field, most notably with his role in the historic North Bucks Premier Cup victory in Newport Pagnell. Recalling the highlight of his playing days, Colin said: "Winning the North Bucks Premier Cup final against Leighton Old Boys, where we won 2-1, was an unforgettable moment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beyond his contributions as a player, Colin's passion for the club has manifested in numerous roles over the decades. Since the 1980s, he has been a constant presence at the club, transitioning from player to various administrative and operational roles. For the past 20 years, he has served diligently on the committee and currently holds the demanding position of club secretary. In his 'spare time' Colin also manages the upkeep of the club's grounds at Stratford Fields, ensuring the pitch remains one of the finest in the league.

Colin Howkins receiving his recognition

Colin's dedication to the club is deeply personal. He cherishes the memories of watching his two sons, Craig and Daniel, don the Buckingham jersey. Colin shared with pride: "As a supporter, my highlight was watching my sons play in the first team, and watching Daniel play in the Berks & Bucks Junior Cup winning team in 2011".

Receiving the 50-year award was an emotional moment for Colin. He remarked: "I was totally shocked to be presented with the award. To do 50 years at one club shows how much I have loved this club. To have played and then see two of my sons play in the first team has made me very proud.

"We have had ups and downs, but through it all, I have made some very good friends, some for over 40 years. So hopefully onwards and upwards for this great club."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on Colin's award, Vice-Chairman, Adam Bray said: "We are delighted to see that the Spartan South Midlands League has recognised Colin for his 50 years of dedicated service to the club. This award is a testament to the heart and soul Colin has poured into the club over 50 remarkable years.

Playing for Buckingham Athletic - 2nd from the right top row.