Close games as full fixture list takes place in the Aylesbury & District League

ADL Final number 2 was confirmed in the Thomas Field Shield semi finals took place at Thame. Stoke Mandeville are into the final and going for a treble with two Cups and the League.

They were made to work by Thame B from Division One, they took the lead through James Bonswick before Ricky Gwilliam and Daniel O'Sullivan goals made it 2-1 before half time. This was the final score. They will face Wendover, the only side in the ADL to beat Mandeville this season.

They beat Division Two high flyers Aylesbury FC 5-1, Tristan Hardy with another hat-trick. The final is on Good Friday 1030 am at Aylesbury Vale Dynamos FC.

Wendover Vs Aylesbury FC

In League Action there were top places up for grabs.

Starting in the Premier Division, title holders Great Missenden relinquished their title and will have to settle for second place as they beat Elmhurst. A 2-1 win means their rivals can no longer grab runners up spot. Cameron Doogan with a brace, Elmhurst now need to avoid defeat at AWFC to stop them getting 3rd place.

In Division One AWFC Reserves took a step to the title with a 3-2 win over their rivals in third place Oving. Racing into a 3-0 lead inside 25 minutes, via Elliot Johnson (2) and Archie White goals, the score eventually ended 3-2 but Oving could not find a goal in the second half.

AW are still 6 points ahead of Thame who have three games in hand but Oving are now 8 points behind with only two games to catch up. Stoke Mandeville Reserves have to play Oving twice still and they are now level on points with their rivals after beating Potten End twice inside 7 days, this time more emphatically 5-1. Harvey Fenn (2) Ian Pearce, Ryan Hamilton and Brandon Martin netting.

At the bottom Aylesbury Royals grabbed their first win in the League since October with a 4-2 win over St Leonard's who are out of form. Royals ran into a 4-0 half time lead via Adam Perna (2)Leon Harding -and Tom Burton.

They are attempting to catch Rivets Sports who drew 1-1 with Haddenham. Mark Sunderland putting Rivets ahead in the first half, but they could not get a crucial second as eventual pressure from Haddenham saw them equalise with ten minutes left.

In Division Two Aylesbury Hearts were denied the Title, although they should eventually win it with their games in hand, as second place Aylesbury Hornets held them to a 3-3 draw. Matt Roberts and Harry Rowswell with early goals, before Aylesbury Hearts turned 2-0 into 2-3. Roberts grabbing his second with five minutes to go to get a point. Hornets must now wait and hope third place Aylesbury FC only pick up 1 point from their last two games.

FC play Steeple and Ludgershall and drew 5-5 a few weeks back, they then face Aylesbury Hearts so anything is possible. Two draws or a win for FC seals 2nd place for them. Steeple beat Oving Development 3-1 to keep up their chances of 4th spot. Oving led at the break via Gareth Dench before Lewis Hounslow, Jordan Gill and Chris Farnell scored.

The other games saw Thame C beat Aylesbury Vale TT Reserves 2-1, Ben Ward and Ricky Blake with early goals. Wingrave Development and Wendover Reserves drew 1-1 in the final days league game, Andy List for the home side; Ben Goody with Wendover's goal.