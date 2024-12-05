Choice Funeral Plans backs young Stoke Mandeville footballers through shirt sponsorship

Stoke Mandeville Junior FC, under 7s Bucks and Stags sporting their new kit with Volunteer Coaches Liam, Marcus and Carl

The next generation of football stars have been supported with a new kit sponsored by Choice Funeral Plans.

The two Under 7s teams at Stoke Mandeville Junior Football Club – the Bucks and the Stags – will be sporting the strip this season during their fixtures in the Wycombe and South Bucks Mini Conference league.

Choice Funeral Plans are the funeral plan product offered by Funeral Partners – the country’s third largest funeral services business, with branches across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, a renowned reputation for exemplary quality of care for bereaved families and for those thinking about planning for the future.

Kelly Hailou, Marketing Director at Choice Funeral Plans said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be supporting these two fantastic young football teams.

“Stoke Mandeville is an amazing club at the heart of my local community, and I know how much they appreciate the sponsorship funding. I am a club supporter and a football mum, standing on the sidelines rain, wind or shine most weekends watching and cheering on these young footballers.

“Football is about much more than winning and losing games at the weekend, it teaches children about the importance of teamwork and discipline, plus helps them get outdoors, socialise and exercise in a really fun and enjoyable way. They look very smart in their new kits.”

Stoke Mandeville Football Club was established in 2018, and is a FA accredited club, providing a safe enjoyable football environment for children aged 5 through to 16, with two Senior Teams in the Aylesbury and District Football league.

Ben Farrow, Club Chairman from Stoke Mandeville FC said: “We appreciate all of the support and funding from our generous sponsors, parents and volunteers to make this club and team a success. Using football, we can all do our little bit to help children build their dreams, confidence and happiness.

“The Under 7s Bucks and Stags love their new kit and wear it with pride, it gives them a sense of belonging – Thank you Choice. The boys and girls have progressed so much in a year, I am Iooking forward to seeing how their confidence and skill grow this season.”

www.stokemandevillefootballclub.co.uk

