Chalfont St Peters women to hold first cricket tournament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chalfont St Peters women's cricket team will host their first Women's Softball Cricket Festival 2024 on Sunday, 1 September.

The Chalfont St Peter Women's Cricket section was formed in 2022 by Tanya Westney. Currently the team is playing in its third season, with this being the first season that the team have played hardball cricket.

The women's team plays a combination of softball and hardball cricket throughout the season, playing in the brand new Bucks Cricket Women’s Softball League as well as the Home Counties Women’s League Super 8s hardball league in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team focuses on inclusion, supporting those taking part in the sport, nurturing all talent and ultimately having fun. The women's section has a membership of 50 players from all walks of life and the age range is from girls in their teens to women in their mid 70s.

CSPCC Women's Cricket Team

The team will be hosting its first Women’s Softball Cricket Festival 2024 on Sunday, 1 September at Chalfont St Peters Cricket Club.

The festival will host numerous women's teams from across Bucks and Berkshire followed by a raffle with proceeds going to Women in Sport and Take Her Lead, which will be drawn by Anita Thorose, a former women's cricket player who has played for Thames Valley, Berkshire, Marylebone Cricket Club and England.

We would like to invite the local community to come along, support those taking part and enjoy watching a day of women's cricket.