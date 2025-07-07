Buckinghamshire teen lands dream role with McLaren F1 team ahead of British Grand Prix

Junior Race Engineer Olivia Lawson and Reliability Engineer and STEM Ambassador Kenny Kong at McLaren Technology Centre

Rsing star Olivia Lawson has just completed an incredible experience as McLaren’s very first Junior Race Engineer at the British Grand Prix held at Silverstone.

Olivia Lawson, a 15-year-old motorsport enthusiast from Buckinghamshire, has been crowned the first-ever Junior Race Engineer for the McLaren Formula 1 Team in a unique initiative powered by Mastercard.

Olivia earned the role after beating a competitive field of applicants nationwide, impressing judges with her passion for motorsport and ambition to become an engineer.

Her first day in the role saw her welcomed to McLaren’s cutting-edge Technology Centre in Woking, where she enjoyed a VIP tour led by Senior Engineer Kenny Kong. Olivia even got hands-on with one of motorsport’s most legendary cars, helping assemble Ayrton Senna’s iconic 1993 MP4-8, the last car he drove to victory.

Olivia Lawson and Senior Engineer Kenny Kong at McLaren Technology Centre

In the days leading up to the race at Silverstone, Olivia joined the McLaren team trackside, taking part in pre-practice briefings and gaining an insight into race operations and strategy. As the youngest member of the team, she experienced the fast-paced, high-pressure environment of a Formula 1 weekend.

“I have been obsessed with cars and motorsport since I was tiny,” said Olivia. “To be given the opportunity to see the magic of motor racing up close is a dream come true. Becoming an engineer has always been my goal and I never thought it would happen this soon – let alone with McLaren! I can’t wait to see what comes next.”

Charlie Carrington, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Mastercard UK & Ireland, said:

“To be part of the McLaren Formula 1 Team in the lead up to one of the most iconic races in the calendar is not just exciting - it's full throttle, turbo-charged and totally priceless. We hope that this amazing opportunity turbo charges Olivia’s journey to becoming an engineer and provides her with unforgettable memories. This initiative with McLaren is one of the many ways Mastercard connects people to their passions and puts the next generation in pole position.”

The Junior Race Engineer competition, designed by Mastercard and McLaren, aims to inspire the next generation of motorsport fans and future engineers. Open to children aged 9-15, it offers a unique behind-the-scenes glimpse into the technology and teamwork that power one of the world’s most thrilling sports.

This initiative builds on the multi-year partnership between Mastercard and McLaren, launched in 2024, which focuses on innovation and creating unforgettable experiences that bring fans closer to their passions.