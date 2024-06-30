Buckingham Town lose to Thame

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buckingham missed the chance to move up to fourth on Saturday as they fell to a third home defeat of the season against bottom of the table Thame.

On a green wicket that had been undercover all week Thame won the toss on Saturday and asked their hosts to bat first. The decision was vindicated in the second over as Will Feeney had Araash Raja caught down the leg side for a golden duck.

At the other end Dinushka Malan dismissed Town skipper Adam King when he brought one back into him and bowled him not offering a shot. Feeney got one to keep low in the next over which had players looking at the pitch, and followed it up with the wicket of Dan Blacktopp. Malan then claimed his second wicket when another kept low to bowl Chad Barrett and leave Buckingham struggling on 39 for 4.

Jake Tarling did his best to rebuild the innings, and supported by Jono Tuffin managed to survive the remainder of the opening spells without loss. The rate began to increase as batting became easier with two set batsmen at the crease, and the pair put on 44 at in thirteen overs.

Thame skipper Hassam Mushtaq was bowling well from one end and made the breakthrough when one stopped in the pitch to Tarling and he chipped a return catch for 37. Mushtaq took a second in his next over before Jonathan Jelfs picked up the wicket of Tuffin for 17 as Buckingham lost three wickets for six runs to reach lunch at 91 for 7.

After the break Jim Jackman offered some resistance but became one of two further victims for Mushtaq as Buckingham were reduced to 114 for 9. Hopes of finishing Buckingham off quickly though were dashed as Rahil Zaman counter attacked. He hit an unbeaten 34 with six boundaries as, supported well be James Gear, the last pair put on 32 in over 11 overs. Malan returned to have Gear adjudged lbw as Buckingham were bowled out for 146.

Buckingham opened with spin in their attempt to defend the runs and it paid off immediately as Subodhaka Sriyarathne trapped Farid Butt lbw in the first over. Gear then took over at the other end as he claimed four wickets in his opening five overs which saw Thame 38 for 5 at the end of the first ten overs. The batsmen didn’t seem to have an answer other than Malan who signalled his intent by hitting his first two balls to the boundary.

Jelfs applied himself at the other end to offer the support Malan needed. He dominated the bowling, defending the good balls but ensuring he didn’t miss out on any bad balls, bringing up a 39 ball half century as the pair added 58 for the sixth wicket. The game threatened to swing back to the hosts next over though as Zaman first had Jelfs excellently caught by Barrett in the covers for 17.

Next ball Mushtaq fell to the same combination and Thame were 96 for 7, still 51 short of their target. The wickets just inspired Malan to up his scoring rate though. Feeney joined him and also scored quickly as Buckingham struggled to build any pressure. The pair put on 52 in less than six overs to seal a three wicket win, Malan finishing 79 from 53 balls and Feeney 20 from 20 balls.

Buckingham

A. King*+ b Malan 12 (19)

A. Raja c Butt b Feeney 0 (1)

D. Blacktopp c Lion-Cachet b Feeney 8 (19)

J. Tarling c& b Mushtaq 37 (66)

C Barrett b Malan 4 (16)

J. Tuffin c& b Jelfs 17 (38)

D. Van Der Westhuizen c Butt b Mushtaq 3 (9)

J. Jackman c Malan b Mushtaq 15 (22)

S. Sriyarathne b Mushtaq 2 (31)

R. Zaman Not Out 34 (48)

J. Gear lbw b Malan 1 (26)

Extras (5b, 7lb, 1w) 13

Total 146 all out

49.1 overs

FoW: 0-1 (Raja, 1.1); 14-2 (King, 4.6); 24-3 (Blacktopp, 7.5); 39-4 (Barrett, 12.6); 83-5 (Tarling, 25.3); 89-6 (Van Der Westhuizen, 27.5); 89-7 (Tuffin, 28.1); 111-8 (Sriyarathne, 35.5); 114-9 (Jackman, 37.6); 146-10 (Gear, 49.1)

D. Malan 13.1-4-30-3

W. Feeney 6-0-26-2

H. Mushtaq 18-1-58-4 (1w)

J. Jelfs 7-2-13-1

MD Nazmul Islam 5-3-7-0

Thame

F. Butt+ lbw b Sriyarathne 4 (3)

U. Kiani c King b Gear 10 (17)

S. Lion-Cachet lbw b Gear 0 (11)

A. Browne lbw b Gear 5 (11)

A. Haider Khan st King b Gear 2 (7)

D. Malan Not Out 79 (53)

J. Jelfs c Barrett b Zaman 17 (46)

H. Mushtaq c Barrett b Zaman 0 (1)

W. Feeney Not Out 20 (20)

Extras (2b, 2lb, 3w, 4nb) 11

Total 148-7

27.5 overs

FoW: 4-1 (Butt, 0.3); 7-2 (Lion-Cachet, 3.6); 14-3 (Kiani, 5.4); 19-4 (Browne, 7.3); 38-5 (Haider Khan, 9.4); 96-6 (Jelfs, 22.2); 96-7 (Mushtaq, 22.3)

S. Sriyarathne 7-1-25-1 (1w)

J. Gear 13-1-53-4

J. Tarling 1-0-12-0

R. Zaman 6-1-40-2 (1nb)

J. Jackman 0.5-0-14-0 (1nb)

Thame win by 3 wickets.

Buckingham – 8 points