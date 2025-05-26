Buckingham Town fall short after failing to make most of good position

Buckingham Town were beaten after chucking away the advantage.

Buckingham were left frustrated on Saturday as they failed to press home the advantage in a game they found themselves ahead in on several occasions.

Following their first win of the season the week before, Buckingham won the toss and asked Cumnor to bat first. They opened up with a new bowling combination of Saqib Hussain and Subo Sriyarathne, both of whom started accurately giving little away. Sriyarathne made the breakthrough in his third over when he had Joe Dale caught in the covers for 3. Skipper Patrick Knightley looked more comfortable than his team mates, but scoring was slow with just 25 runs coming in the first 10 overs.

Hussain then struck twice in consecutive overs as he bowled Rory Nicholson for 2 and the had Knightley caught behind for 23. Sriyarathne then removed Nawaz Ali as both bowlers completed their ten over allocations straight up, leaving Cumnor 57 for 4 from 20 overs. Adam Cook and Sam Down began rebuilding the innings. Down looked uncomfortable to start with, but then counter attacked as he settled in. The pair put on 47, and were brining Cumnor back into the game when Nani Sure bowled Cook for 17 and trapped new batter George Setterfield lbw first ball.Bertie Gowen joined Down and joined him in counter attacking.

They added 32 in three overs with Down reaching 50 (39 balls) before he was dismissed by Araash Raja in his first over for 51. At the other end Sure took his third wicket leaving Cumnor 150 for 8 with 14 overs to go. From that point Buckingham struggled to finish the innings.

Gowen was joined by George Bacon and neither looked troubled by the Buckingham death bowling. They scored at a run a ball for a partnership of 81, Gowen scoring a 48 ball half century.They took the score up to 232 before first Bacon (31) and then Gowen (64) fell in the last over.

Despite the runs from the lower order Buckingham went into their chase confident. That changed as Rahil Zaman cut his second ball to point for a duck and Prathamesh Bhopale followed next ball. In the second over a mix up left Dan Blacktopp and Raja at the same end, with the latter returning to the pavilion for 1. At 14 for 3 Cumnor had their tails. Led by Blacktopp Buckingham counter attacked, with seven of his first 11 scoring shots being boundaries.

They raced to 58 inside the powerplay, however wickets continued to fall as skipper Adam King was bowled by Bacon before Joe Clark mishit a pull to mid-wicket.Blacktopp was joined by Kyle Christie, and although he still scored regular boundaries he did reign himself in.At the other end Christie played and missed on several occasions, but also hit some big blows as the pair build a partnership.

Blacktopp brought up a 62 ball half century and together they batted through to drinks with their partnership at 76, leaving just 100 to win. Needing just 4 an over on a fast scoring ground the game seemed to be turning back towards them, but then Christie was caught on the boundary going for another big hit for 46.

Sriyarathne came in at number 8 and gave Blacktopp good support. They pit on 38 and once again Buckingham were taking control when Nicholson returned to the attack and bowled Sriyarathne for 23.Sure was the next man and with Blacktopp took the score to 199, leaving 34 to win from 13 overs. Another mishit to the boundary saw Sure go for 11 followed by Cook bowling new batsman Syed and the last pair needing 26.

Blacktopp started to farm the strike and completed his century from 132 balls. With just 15 to win though he was finally trapped lbw leaving Buckingham short on a frustrating day.