Buckingham teenager joins the 2025 Junior Saloon Car Championship grid

Swatton on the Senna straight at Snetterton

Matthew Swatton, 14, is taking his first steps in competitive motor racing.

The Buckingham based teenager will race in the Junior Saloon Car Championship (JSCC) for the 2025 season with Cursley Motorsport, a family race team based in Cambridgeshire. The JSCC races Citroen Saxo VTRs and Swatton will race under number 27 in red, white and blue livery of his team, in a car affectionately named 'Big G', the nickname of Swatton's late grandfather.

"This is a huge step up from racing go-karts and I'm on a pretty steep learning learning curve this season", said Swatton after his recent test/shakedown day at Snetterton, "It's a dream come true to be able to race at such iconic British circuits this year. I'm so grateful to my family and sponsors for supporting me with this incredible opportunity."

Swatton's first race weekend is at Donington Park circuit on 22nd / 23rd March. The whole race weekend is live streamed on YouTube on the British Automobile Racing Club channel.

Any local businesses interested in partnering with Matthew for the 2025 season can reach out to him via his website www.swattonracing.com