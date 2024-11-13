Buckingham Football Club on a roll
Buckingham Football Club's U23s blew Wellingborough away earlier this week to mark a purple patch for the club.
Two early goals set the tone for the U23s this evening as they put six past Wellingborough to make it three wins in three. This run includes 13 goals scored without conceding a goal!
Goals: Tom Lloyd-Roberts x2, Harvey Burrows, Josh DavisOllie Howarth, Tim Longo
The team look to continue their fine run when they host high flying Kempston Rovers Reserves at 15:00 on Saturday at Stratford Fields.
Mark Odley's side have recorded three back to back victories without conceding a goal, while 13 in the process.
𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺
The First Team are still unbeaten in the league under the new management team of Scott Reynolds and Ryan Gurton and will be keen to come away from Stotfold Reserves with something to show for the trip on Saturday too.
