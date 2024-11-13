Buckingham Football Club on a roll

By Jack Stuchbury
Contributor
Published 13th Nov 2024, 18:42 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 19:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Back in action this Saturday

Buckingham Football Club's U23s blew Wellingborough away earlier this week to mark a purple patch for the club.

Two early goals set the tone for the U23s this evening as they put six past Wellingborough to make it three wins in three. This run includes 13 goals scored without conceding a goal!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Goals: Tom Lloyd-Roberts x2, Harvey Burrows, Josh DavisOllie Howarth, Tim Longo

Another goal for BuckinghamAnother goal for Buckingham
Another goal for Buckingham

The team look to continue their fine run when they host high flying Kempston Rovers Reserves at 15:00 on Saturday at Stratford Fields.

Mark Odley's side have recorded three back to back victories without conceding a goal, while 13 in the process.

𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺

The First Team are still unbeaten in the league under the new management team of Scott Reynolds and Ryan Gurton and will be keen to come away from Stotfold Reserves with something to show for the trip on Saturday too.

Find out more at www.buckinghamfc.co.uk

Related topics:Wellingborough
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice