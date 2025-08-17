Buckingham beat Huntingdon in 7 goal thriller

Buckingham Football Club’s first team put 5 goals past bottom of the table Huntingdon Town at Stratford Fields yesterday afternoon.

In what could be described as a game of two performances across the two halves, Buckingham controlled large swathes of the first half, with new signing David Olajide the standout player in attack. It was Olajide who would open the scoring in a busy opening 45 for the home side – the first of his two goals of the afternoon. As Buckingham increasingly grew into the game as the dominant force, further goals were added in the first half by Declan Deery and the energetic Joe Glister. With Buckingham going into the break 4-0 up, hopes of increasing the scoreline in the home side’s favour were high.

The second half brought about noticeable changes to the flow of the game – Huntingdon’s performance improved, Buckingham increasingly struggled to retain possession for large periods and the game developed into a more end to end affair. Buckingham had the chance to grab another after the lively Olajide was brought down in the box – Lucas Bailey stepped up and it was 5 to Buckingham. During the second half, the visitors managed to pull 2 goals back and grew in confidence, but in truth never looked like pulling back what would prove to be an unassailable lead.

Reynolds’ men will look to now build on this solid start to the season – 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss from their first 5 games – as they play host to Leighton Town Reserves on Tuesday night, with a 7:45pm kick off.