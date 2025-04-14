Buckingham-based charity runners take to the streets in the TCS London Marathon 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buckingham-based national charity, Retina UK, will be cheering on their 23 runners from across the UK later this month, as they take to the streets for the TCS London Marathon 2025 on Sunday, 27 April. Retina UK has been based in Buckingham throughout their almost-50 year history. They will be marking their golden anniversary from June 2025.

This year’s inspiring team have collectively raised over £40,000 already, with the money raised going towards supporting the inherited sight loss community that Retina UK serves.

James Clarke, Head of Income Generation at Retina UK, said: “The TCS London Marathon is one of our highlights of the year. We are so grateful to our incredible runners for all of their training and dedication leading up to this race. Their fantastic donations will be used to support people affected by inherited sight loss to lead better lives today, and fund medical research to accelerate the search for treatments for the future. Thank you to all of #TeamRetinaUK for taking part and to their friends and family for donating.”

The runners are made up of those living with inherited sight loss or friends and family of those who are. James Treweek, one of the runners has his own personal reasons for taking on the iconic race: “I have a condition called retinitis pigmentosa (RP), which is genetic, so it’s nice to know that my family and future generations will be supported by Retina UK. They are a great charity.”

If you’re feeling inspired to run the 2026 TCS London Marathon or would like to support Retina UK during their 50th anniversary year, please get in touch with James Clarke on 07736 925174 or [email protected].