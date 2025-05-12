Broughton Community Schools celebrate treble success

Broughton A team outside local sponsor, Beef Olive.

Broughton Community Schools were crowned league and cup champions this season.

They reached this milestone by defeating a tough Oakley side 2-1 in the cup final. This win adds to their success in the top league and being Aylesbury Futsal champions as well.

We are proud to announce that our schools Year 5 and 6 football team recently completed the league and cup double in Aylesbury. Over the course of the school season they won 12 out of 13 games and drew one so have gone the season unbeaten in both the league and cup.

As a smaller school they also beat some of the larger schools in the area in William Harding, Bedgrove and Turnfurlong. A significant achievement on their part in a really tough league. In addition to this they also won the Year 5 and 6 Futsal tournament hosted at the Floyd Grammar School. With this trophy this means that Broughton completed the treble

In a few weeks Broughton Schools A team also head to a tournament at MK Dons to compete against other schools from further afield. Beef Olive were also kind enough to provide the schools with a kit this year which the children have been thrilled about and it certainly spurred them on!

Our B team also won their league as well so completed a historic 4 trophies for Broughton Community Schools for this academic year - something we have never seen before! What a year for football at Broughton and well done to all the players involved - you have made history!