Pegasus coach Linus Udofia boxing for British Middleweight title on Channel 5

He is fighting in the main event which is being televised on Channel 5 . He has also previously appeared on Sky Sports events.

Udofia coaches at Pegasus Academy of Martial Arts every Tuesday and Thursday. teaching beginners and intermediate boxing classes. A very popular and respected member of their team, he is undefeated so far in his professional career. He vacated the English Middleweight title to fight for the British Middleweight title. His opponent is Denzel Bentley.