Pegasus coach Linus Udofia boxing for British Middleweight title on Channel 5

Pegasus boxing coach Linus Udofia is fighting for the British Middleweight title on Friday, May 13 at 02 Indigo.

By Zoe Ashton
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 8:41 am
Linus Udofia (centre, in white) - pictured last year at a Pegasus charity event - will be fighting for the British Middleweight title on Friday, May 13

He is fighting in the main event which is being televised on Channel 5. He has also previously appeared on Sky Sports events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Udofia coaches at Pegasus Academy of Martial Arts every Tuesday and Thursday. teaching beginners and intermediate boxing classes. A very popular and respected member of their team, he is undefeated so far in his professional career. He vacated the English Middleweight title to fight for the British Middleweight title. His opponent is Denzel Bentley.

Visit the Pegasus Academy of Martial Arts Facebook page for ticket information.

Channel 5Sky Sports