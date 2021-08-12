Novices take to the boxing ring in 'Train Like a Pro' event - could you be next?

Crowds enjoying the evening with the four coaches - at the back Linus Udofia and Andy Rudol with Steven Cook and in the front, Brandon Cook.

Anyone who fancies stepping into a boxing ring for the challenge of a lifetime could now have the chance.

More than 40 enthusiastic novices did just that last Saturday at Pegasus Kickboxing’s Train Like A Pro White Collar Boxing event.

It was the culmination of a ten-week programme turning absolute beginners into keen fighters.

Charity representatives with coaches Andy Rudol (far left), Linus Udofia (wearing white), Steven Cook and Brandon Cook (in Train like a Pro tops)

Held at Duck Farm Court in Aylesbury, the night also raised over £3,700 for local charities.

“We had 21 fights on the night, with doctors and nurses, police officers, local tradesmen, carers and business owners to name but a few of their professional careers. It was brilliant - everyone loved it and just really enjoyed it - win , lose or draw. It was a really good night,” said Steven Cook, one of the four team coaches, all with a huge experience and success in the sport.

A three-times professional kickboxing world champion, Steven’s team were sponsored by Cook Real Estate, raising money for The Chiltern MS Centre (Wendover). Gym co-owner, his brother Brandon Cook’s team were sponsored by Blinding Builders and supporting Horatio’s Garden at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

Linus Udofia’s team were sponsored by Corner Media for Emmetts Genies (Aylesbury & Thame) and Andy Rudol’s team were raising funds for Time for Good Ministries (Aylesbury), sponsored by New Image Interiors.

“Everyone was matched with someone of similar age, weight and experience and all wear bigger gloves with more padding and headguards,” explained Steven. “There were a few results that surprised us. I thought my team would have five or six wins, but only had two! Having four teams creates healthy banter, making it fun and friendly. Some people had been struggling to grasp what was needed but then that last piece of the puzzle fell into place!”

The event, which also included a kickboxing world title fight, attracted more than 600 spectators throughout the evening.

“The crowd were amazing," said Steven. "The weather had been great all day, but when it came to the first fight the heavens opened. They were brilliant though and had a festival mindset and just embraced it.”

Steven is grateful to everyone who supported the project and is full of praise for all those who took part. “I’d like to congratulate all the fighters,” he added.

“They may have lost weight, gained confidence, overcome fears and they’ve all achieved something they have never done before.”

The next intake of challengers will fight in November, raising funds for two cancer charities, sponsored by Golding & Sons Electricians.