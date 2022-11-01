First look as new family-run Pegasus gym launches in Aylesbury town centre

New images show the hi-tech facilities offered at a new recently-opened gym in Aylesbury.

Pegasus Gym on Britannia Walk opened last month at the old Gym FIT for Less site.

It officially opened to the public on 24 October, after hosting a networking event and a casual open day the previous week.

Co-owner Steven Cook, is a decorated kickboxer who recently captured his fourth world championship.

Steve is one of many accomplished combat athletes using the facilities, Linus Udofia, who teaches boxing at the gym, recently competed for the British Middleweight title.

At the new facility, guests can enquire about new high quality equipment including: a 4D bungee trainer, GUN-eX ropes, spinning classes, and anti-gravity features.

Previously, the gym operated out of a smaller site on Duck Farm Court.

Operations manager, Liam Jones told The Bucks Herald: “This will put us on par with the commercial gyms in Buckinghamshire, yet we have an offering like no other.

"No other gym in Buckinghamshire can rival the combat offering we have, add the gym-only aspect and the licensed classes, and we have a very unique offering.”

Liam also announced the gym was lowering prices for its members.

The venue boasts a combat floor dedicated to Jiu-Jitsu, kickboxing and boxing sessions.

As well as a boutique zone, cardio area, cable and free weight centre, plus a Pret A Manger coffee station.

Membership packages vary depending on which facilities people want to use at the site.

With family and kids packages being offered, alongside deals for students and military members.

A range of classes are ran from the gym throughout the week varying from combat classes to spinning and conditioning sessions.

The gym is open for 24-hours with staff manning the facilities between 9am and 9pm.

At The Bucks Herald we are always on the lookout for interesting and important local stories. Do you have a story to tell or an important issue to raise? Get in touch by emailing [email protected]

Undefined: readMore

1. Pegasus team The gym is ran by accomplished professional fighters Photo: Pegasus Gym Photo Sales

2. The gym officially opened last week Celebrating a successful first week Photo: Pegasus Gym Photo Sales

3. Boxing ring A series of combat classes take place at the venue Photo: Pegasus Gym Photo Sales

4. Weight room cable weights and free weights are provided Photo: Pegasus Gym Photo Sales