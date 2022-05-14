Disappointment for Aylesbury's Pegasus Academy boxing coach Linus Udofia

There was disppointment for boxer Linus Udofia on Friday night when he missed out on the British Middleweight title in the closest of contests.

By Zoe Ashton
Saturday, 14th May 2022, 8:34 am
Updated Saturday, 14th May 2022, 9:23 am
Linus Udofia (centre, in white) - pictured last year at a Pegasus charity event - was beaten in his British Middleweight title fight on a split decision

Opponent Denzel Bentley won on a split decision, which could have gone either way, after the 12 three-minute rounds at the o2 Indigo in London, televised live on Channel 5.

Udofia coaches at Pegasus Academy of Martial Arts every Tuesday and Thursday, teaching beginners and intermediate boxing classes.

A hugely popular and respected member of the Aylesbury gym’s team, he was previously undefeated in his professional career, with 17 wins and nine knockouts.

He had vacated the English Middleweight title to fight for the British Middleweight title, promoted by Wasserman Boxing.

