Combat sports stars and Blue singer are coming to Aylesbury's recently-launched gym

A host of celebrities will be visiting one of Aylesbury’s newest gyms

By James Lowson
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:36 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 16:36 GMT

A star-studded line-up has been confirmed for a special event at a recently opened gym in Aylesbury.

Pegasus Gym which opened on Britannia Walk in October is opening a combat floor, sauna and showcasing new gym equipment.

To celebrate the expansion and upgrades, the gym has asked high profile combat sports athletes to stop by.

Johnny Nelson is running a masterclass at the Aylesbury gym. (Photo by Sky Sports / Andrea Southam via Getty Images)
Former cruiserweight world champion, and current Sky Sports analyst, Johnny Nelson, is running a masterclass at the gym.

Joining him at the event, which takes place on 2 April are reality star Alex Reid, chart-topping singer from the band Blue, Simon Webbe, 17-1 current middleweight, Linus Udofia, and undefeated Bucks boxer, Raven Chapman.

Among the new additions at the gym are 16 pieces of new weight-lifting equipment from Primal Strength.

Pegasus Gym is moving all its combat sport classes to its new top floor. On the highest level will be a sauna, an MMA cage, a boxing ring, punching bags, BJJ mats, plus new male and female changing rooms.

Alex Reid, former Big Brother winner, (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Nelson, who held the WBO cruiserweight title between 1999 and 2006, will be running the masterclass between 11am - 1pm.

The session is open to 26 students who can book their place by using the ‘Pegasus Studio’ app.

Co-owner Brandon Cook said: “This is a monumental occasion for us as a family owned and managed gym. Growing from teaching classes in community centres to now having our own fully operational gym with boutique & combat classes.”

Simon Webbe (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images for Bauer)
Webbe, who topped the UK Singles Chart five times as part of the nation’s most popular noughties boy bands, is no stranger to combat sports gyms. Two years ago he knocked out former Celtic midfielder, Alan Thompson, in a charity boxing match.

Reid, competed professionally in Mixed Martial Arts on 20 occasions, but is best-known for winning Celebrity Big Brother, and marrying television personality, Katie Price, at the height of her fame.

Active boxers Udofia and Chapman, both train locally, the former is hoping to bounce back from his first professional loss when he takes on Robbie Chapman on Saturday (25 March). Chapman faces Lucie Sedlackova in an WBC International Featherweight title fight on Saturday.

Flynn Golding Green, Linus Udofia, Andy Rudol, Sherrilyn Bateman, Councillor Tim Dixon and Brandon Cook
Aylesbury