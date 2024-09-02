Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man from Aylesbury who hit rock bottom after battling severe anxiety and depression has stepped into the boxing ring to raise money for a mental health support charity.

Jacob Oborne, 23, found himself in a dark place as he suffered what he later realised were psychotic episodes and manic depression.

Thankfully, his family could see he was unwell and were able to get him the help he needed - but Jacob knows that not everyone is that fortunate.

Determined to do what he could to help others in a similar position, he signed up to Ultra White Collar Boxing (UWCB) and decided to raise money for Shout – a charity he discovered on his own journey, that provides 24/7 help to anyone struggling with mental health via a text message service.

Jacob at UWCB event

UWCB gives participants access to the sport for free, with eight weeks free training before they get to put their skills to the test before a crowd of hundreds of spectators – while raising money through sponsorship for a charity of their choice.

The 23-year-old, who works as an aviation workshop operator in Thame, signed up to compete in the Oxford event and was joined by his brother-in-law, James. Together they trained at South Moreton Boxing Club in Didcot.

“It’s an amazing charity,” said Jacob. “When I was going through some very rough times I only wish I had known about them sooner – to know I could have picked up my phone, sent a message and had someone there to help. They have since been giving me a lot of support.”

Jacob, from Stoke Mandeville, was 17 when he started to encounter anxiety and depression.

Jacob in action

He added: “I kept it quiet for many years and I honestly didn’t know what it was that I was struggling with until I started to do some research. I went on to have psychotic episodes and manic depression, sometimes seeing and hearing things. It was hard and things got quite dark on occasion.

“I would joke and lie and say I was fine, but I wasn’t. I was lucky to have family and friends who were able to see through that. They broke me down gently and got me the help I needed.

“I decided that I wanted to do what I could to help others, and I feel that conversation and feeling free and able to talk about things is ultimately what will change and even save lives.”

Jacob also opened his own business called Matey in November 2022, to help others with mental health struggles.

Jacob Oborne won his boxing bout in Oxford

He said: “I feel like I am in a good place again now. I have a lot of purpose in my life and taking part in UWCB definitely helped me with that. It gave me a lot of perspective and helped me to realise that when you put a lot of effort into something positive, you get so much back.”

UWCB has revealed that he raised £2,900 for Shout after stepping in to the ring at The Oxford Academy, supported by his parents, girlfriend, family, friends and work colleagues.

More details on Shout can be found online, as can UWCB locations.