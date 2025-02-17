Blenheim Palace Triathlon announces Duathlon event for 2025

Blenheim Palace Triathlon is one of the most unique in the UK.

Racegoers of the annual Blenheim Palace Triathlon, taking place from 7-8 June, will now have the option to take part in a new event, following the launch of the Blenheim Palace Duathlon.

The UNESCO world heritage site will, for the first time, host a duathlon event alongside the existing triathlon distances.

Participants looking to take part have the choice of two duathlon distances, hosted on Sunday 8 June – the half (5km run, 22km bike, 5km run) or the full duathlon (10km run, 44km bike, 5km run).

The Blenheim Palace Triathlon weekend will now feature a total of six distances across the two days, with the triathlon options of Super Sprint, Sprint, Sprint Relay and Weekend Warrior.

Race Director, Andy Taylor, said: “While we always see such a variety of experience levels at Blenheim each year, with a large number of beginners, we know that open water swimming can be a barrier. This is why we wanted to provide the option for 2025 to run, bike, run and open up this spectacular event to even more people.

“The whole weekend is designed for people of all levels, from beginners to seasoned pros, and it is seen as a great way for runners and cyclists to begin building their way up to taking part in a triathlon.

“We’re very excited about hosting the Duathlon at Blenheim Palace Triathlon this year, and hope to grow the event further each year.”

In this first year of the duathlon event at Blenheim Palace, limited places are available, so participants are encouraged to sign up soon.

Entries for the Blenheim Palace Triathlon are selling fast, with the Saturday sprint distance nearly sold out already.

To find out more and sign up, visit www.blenheimtriathlon.com