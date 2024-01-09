Bledlow Ridge Tennis Club Installs LED floodlights

Bledlow Ridge Tennis Club, a friendly and thriving club based at Meadow Styles playing fields, announced today that it had installed brand new LED floodlights on two of its three full-size tennis courts.

The installation of the lights came after 18 months of hard work by tennis club members and the committee to decide on a specification for the lights, choose a supplier, obtain planning permission, and finally raise the necessary funds.

The funding for the floodlights came from generous grants from Bledlow-cum-Saunderton Parish Council, North-West Chilterns Community Board, Heart of Bucks, Bucks Tennis, and Aylesbury and District Tennis League; as well as fundraising by the club at an Auction of Promises dinner at The Boot pub that was generously supported by local residents and businesses.

BRTC Floodlights Details:

The first league match under the new floodlights

· The floodlights can be used until 9.30pm

· Usage of the floodlights is included in the membership fee

· The floodlights are operated by simple push buttons on the tennis courts

· The lights are mounted on 8m high poles, painted green to blend in with the surroundings

Alex, Godfrey, Sara Evans, Debs Digby & Stefano Tomaselli

· The light conforms to Lawn Tennis Association standards for league matches

“We’re absolutely delighted to announce that we now have floodlights on two of our courts”, said Ben Lawrence, Chairman of Bledlow Ridge Tennis Club.

“We can now keep our programme of social tennis, league matches and coaching - delivered by our partners JWT Coaching - running all year round. This particularly benefits those who are at work or at school during the day and struggle to find time to play as the light fades in the evenings.”

BRTC was founded in 1983 by keen tennis players in the village.

The club’s committee is passionate about getting more people on court to enjoy playing tennis and the company of others. The club has three full-size and one mini macadam tennis court, as well as a small clubhouse.

