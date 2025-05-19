Aylsesbury and District League enters final week of the season

Great Missenden FC Marsworth Cup winners

We are down to the last week of the ADL 2024-25 season with two more important items to play for still.

We now have the confirmed winners of all our major Cup Competitions after Great Missenden finally got themselves some silverware at the third attempt winning the Marsworth Senior Cup 3-0 against the previous holders Aston Clinton. In a game abandoned due to a power failure at halftime and 0-0 five weeks ago, Missenden produced a performance to put behind them the close losses in the B&B CT Final and Field Shield Final . Freddie Gamble scoring early on before a Graham Stevenson brace either side of half-time.

The ADL Senior Cup went to Wendover who, like their Reserves scored a very late extra time equaliser before winning on penalties. Elmhurst the side deflated this time. 2-2 the score; Josh Peppiiatt 's goal looked to see Wendover win 1-0 before Ibrahim Khan's 89th minute equaliser. Kai Nemoto put Elmhurst ahead before 119th minute Tristan Hardy goal. 4-2 the spot kicks score.

The last Cup Final is this Saturday 24th at St John’s 2pm in the ADL Junior Cup, a repeat of last year's final as Rivets Reserves beat AVD Warriors 2-0. They face Chesham Youth who were given a reprieve via an eligible player.

The Final Division Two League game saw further celebrations for Plough Penguins as they scored with the last kick of the game to beat Wendover Reserves 2-1. Steve Ricouard put Wendover ahead against the run of play but they held on until the 85th minute as Alfie Harrington finally found his shooting boots with a late brace. That's 20 wins in 22 games for the Penguins

Division One's third place is still up for grabs but is in Stoke Mandeville Reserves hands after Aylesbury Hornets drew 2-2 with St Leonard's midweek before forfeiting their Saturday game at Aylesbury Hearts. Hornets need to beat both Tring Athletic A and Mandeville to grab third spot.