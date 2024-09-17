Aylesbury Vale Dynamos - Youth Round Up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was week two of youth football at Aylesbury Vale Dynamos with lots of exciting action on show.

The U18s Floodlit team raced into a 2-0 lead, Max Sato and Dylan Stevens with the goals against Hemel Hempstead. However the opposition scored two very late goals to snatch a point.

The U18s Dynamos team were 3-0 down to Thame with only 30 minutes left to play, but whatever manager David Hutchings said or did then worked, as Dynamos scored three goals in four minutes (Bailey, Keane and Alex) to level at 3-3, then went on to score three more in the 83rd, 84th and 86th minutes to secure a 6-3 win, including two more from Alex to complete his hat-trick and Keane added the last.

The U16s EJA team earned a decent 4-0 win in the cup, Mason Leech and Colby Harbour-Brooks both grabbing a brace.

The U16s Dynamos also got their first win with a 5-2 defeat of Downley Dynamos. Birthday boy Beau Kennedy grabbed two goals, Jack Masheder, Tom Reeves and Will Selby the others.

The U16s Youth lost out 1-0 at home to Ruilsip Rangers, while Russell Harrison’s U16s Colts got a well deserved victory, 9-2 against Redkore

The U15s Dynamos fell 4-1 to Bisham, while the the U15s Youth lost 3-1 to Risborough Rangers, Logan Thomey scoring.

The U14s Dynamos had a narrow 4-3 win away at Bourne End, Dylan (2), Max and Daniel with the goals, while the U14s Youth lost out 5-1 to KS Gryf, Olivier with the consolation goal.

The U14s Colts’ first match ended up with an 11-3 loss, while the U14s Girls lost out 4-0 to a very good Launton team on Saturday morning.

​Title favourites, Aston Clinton, beat the U13s Dynamos 3-1, Caleb with the goal.

The U13s Youth team won 10-1 last week and then won 19-0 on Sunday, despite mixing it up to lessen the score.

The U12s Dynamos defeated Risborough Rangers 5-3. Jake Clarke hit a hat-trick and there was a worldy free-kick from Joey Fraser. The U12s Youth enjoyed a 3-1 win over Berkhamsted.

The U12s Colts beat Thame 2-1 away, goals from Luc Thompson and Oliver Defriez the difference. Man of the match was Roman Pinnock.

The U11s Dynamos beat Risborough Rangers 4-3, Kai (2), Noah W and Max on target, while the U11s Youth fell 9-0 to a very good academy side.

Kieron’s U11s Colts grabbed a 4-3 win against Risborough Rangers, Micah hitting a last-gasp winner.

Jonny Burgess’s U10s Dynamos had four victories in their match up with Beaconsfield, scoring 18 goals and with Toby (Blue) and Sully (Yellow) earning MOTM.

Chris Milburn’s U10s Youth won two and lost two as they took on Stokenchurch and Radnage teams, goals from Harris and Daniel for the Blue team and Finley (4), Harry (2), Mitchell (2), Max and Ollie for the Yellow Team.

The U10s girls team had a 6-0 win over Luton Ladies, Tia Sandiford with five goals.

The U9s Dynamos won one, drew one and lost two in their matches. The U9s Youth managed to get the same set of results in their match with Risborough Rangers, scoring 12 goals on the day.

​The U8s Dynamos won one match and lost three in their match up and the U8s Youth team lost both their games.

The U8s girls lost out 5-0 to Luton Ladies on Saturday. Scarlett being player of the match, while the U7s Dynamos won all four games against Crendon Corinthians, scoring 23 goals in the process.

Woody’s U7s Youth drew one and lost three at home to Chinnor, while Ben Stevens’ U7’s Colts remain unbeaten with four more wins under their belt, scoring 20 goals in their four games.