Aylesbury Vale Dynamos win again in FA Cup !!

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos reached the first qualifying round of the FA Cup with a 3-2 win at home to Corsham Town on Saturday.

Corsham, from the Hellenic Premier Division, were unbeaten this season but Dynamos prevailed to set up a tie at home to Bognor Regis Town on August 31.

The first 10 minutes both teams were sizing each other up and Dave Brown had a snap shot saved and Abu Khan cleared the first Corsham chance.

On 22 minutes Corsham broke the deadlock against the run of play through Jemar South-Thomas, before Sean Locke-Hart saved well soon afterwards to prevent a second.

Dave Brown, scorer of the winning goal, in action on Saturday.

A couple of minutes before half time and Dynamos were back level. Brown was the engine in the heart of midfield and his passion won the ball and he squeezed a great ball through to Jake Baldwin who calmly slotted the ball past the keeper.

Within five minutes of the second half starting, Corsham were back in front through Dylan Lewis’s long range strike that Locke-Hart couldn’t hold on to.

Baldwin saw a shot saved for Dynamos and they then got level as Khan’s cross found Alfie Anderson who improvised brilliantly to chest the ball past the keeper into the far corner.

​Nine minutes from time came the winning goal. Jenkins played the ball out from the back, finding Khan in space. He raced forward and managed to get a cross into Brown who controlled well and hit his shot past the keeper to give Dynamos the lead.

Clearance from Jordan Jenkins.

​There was still time for Locke-Hart to pull off a smart save, then in the dying moments of the match, a Corsham player was shown a straight red for striking out at Khan, as Dynamos ultimately held on to progress.

Dynamos went to Tring Athletic on Tuesday night, after this week’s Advertiser went to press, then visit Desborough Town in the FA Vase on Saturday.

*Aylesbury United were out of action last weekend having been knocked out of the FA Cup, but will aim to continue their encouraging start to the league campaign when they go to Northwood on Saturday.

They will then host Flackwell Heath on Tuesday night.

Last Tuesday, they beat Leverstock Green 1-0 to go fifth in the early SPL Division One Central standings.