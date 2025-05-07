Aylesbury Vale Dynamos Pan-Disability football team celebrate funding boost

Valda Energy's Zoe Mortimer and AVD Panthers

Valda Energy, a leading business energy supplier based in Bicester, has awarded 10 grass roots sports clubs across Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire and Buckingham a total of £5,000 to fund improvements to facilities, purchase new kit or invest in new equipment.

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos Pan-Disability Football Team (AVD Panthers) were selected as the Buckinghamshire winner, securing a £500 donation from the business.

Ryan Brinn, AVD Panthers Manager said; “There are very few pan-disability teams within the Buckinghamshire area. We provide a safe space for individuals with additional needs to come play football, and have a good time with no judgement, just support and encouragement. This funding will allow us to create an under 14s team for the very first time and purchase new footballs, rebound nets, and training mannequins to improve our training sessions.”

Zoe Mortimer, Head of HR for Valda Energy joined the team for one of their practices and to formally hand over the prize fund. She comments: “It was an absolute pleasure to meet the AVD Panthers and see first-hand the passion and positivity they bring to the game. At Valda, we’re committed to supporting our local communities and helping to create opportunities for all. We’re so proud to contribute to such an inclusive and inspiring team.”

The campaign, which was launched in January this year, is the latest charitable initiative from the leading business energy supplier, which now has over 44,000 customers and employs over 130 people from its base in Oxfordshire.

Steve James, co-founder and CEO of Valda, comments: ‘Sport is a core part of any local community, and we know that many clubs are powered by volunteers who give their time, energy and resources to keep these organisations running.

“This funding is all about celebrating the good causes that matter to our customers, employees and local community, and we’re proud to be backing 10 brilliant clubs across Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire. We can’t wait to see the difference this supports make and we wish all the teams every success for the future”.

The full list of clubs receiving funding from Valda Energy is as follows West Oxfordshire Levellers Rugby League Club, Brackley Netball Club, Oxfordshire sports & traditional Martial Arts schools Ltd, Bodicote Sports, Bicester & North Oxford Cricket Club, Bicester Athletic Club, Abingdon Youth Football Club, Summertown Stars AFC, Aylesbury Vale Dynamos Pan-Disability Football Team (AVD Panthers), Kingsthorpe Jets Youth Football Club.