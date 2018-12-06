Aylesbury school kids meet Rebecca Adlington

Two pupils from Aylesbury have won a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet four-time Olympic medallist Rebecca Adlington.

Everyone Active joined forces with Becky Adlington SwimStars to invite primary school children from across the country to submit an original design for a banner that showcases everything they love about swimming.

Frances and Tilly (both 8) from Turnfurlong Junior School in Aylesbury, had their winning entry hand-picked and presented to them by the Olympic hero during a school assembly on Tuesday 27th November. As a reward for their creativity, Frances and Tilly and their classmates were given the opportunity to make a splash in the pool at Aqua Vale Swim and Fitness Centre.

Discussing her final decision, Becky said: “We received so many excellent entries to the competition, but Frances and Tilly’s design was special. It was great to present them with their winning design in front of their classmates and to see them enjoy swimming at the fantastic pool at Aqua Vale Swim and Fitness Centre.”

Everyone Active works with Becky Adlington SwimStars to promote the importance of school swimming lessons and ensure more young people learn this life-saving skill.

Jacqui Tillman, Group Swim Manager at Everyone Active said: “We are delighted to be teamed up with Becky Adlington SwimStars to deliver school swimming lessons. Being able to learn from such a decorated Olympian was a great opportunity for all the children, and it was fantastic to see them having such a great time in the pool.

“Everyone Active is dedicated to providing opportunities for children to develop their skills in the water, and we look forward to helping more pupils progress during their regular school swimming lessons.”

Councillor Julie Ward, AVDC Cabinet Member for Civic Amenities, said: “Well done to Frances and Tilly for designing such a great banner, and a big thank you to Everyone Active and Becky Adlington for making the day a fantastic success. It was also wonderful to welcome Becky to Aqua Vale Swim and Fitness Centre. Swimming is not only an excellent form of exercise, but it also has the potential to be a life-saver. That’s why I believe it’s so important that children are given the opportunity to learn to swim at places like Aqua Vale.”