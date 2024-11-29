Aylesbury gymnastics tutor gains top award

IGA Educational Excellence Award winner - Heather Adams

Heather Adams, from Aylesbury's Lynx Gymnastics Centre, picked up the Education Excellence Award at the first-ever Independent Gymnastics Association (IGA) Awards.

Heather started working with IGA many years ago and over this time has been instrumental in training and inspiring hundreds of coaches across the UK, including Ireland and Jersey. Heather coaches coaches on how to create safe and happy environments for their gymnasts to thrive.

Heather's passion and dedication to gymnastics education is second to none, having made a huge impact not only in Aylesbury but nationwide.

When coaches are booking courses through IGA many ask for Heather by name as she creates a lasting impression on those she tutors.

Born in Aylesbury, Heather has worked at the Lynx Gymnastic Charity for 38 years. Her her parents, Brian & Barbara, and her brother, Chris, first opened the facility in 1986. It was originally based in an old garage on the Tring Road, before moving to the current site in on the corner of Rabans Lane in the 1990s.

Lynx Gymnastics Charity currently train around 900 gymnasts a week, with the likes of Olympic medalists Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova among those who have trained at the centre.

The whole IGA community is so proud to have Heather leading the way on coach education for gymnastics in the UK.