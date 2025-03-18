Aylesbury gym coach Linus Udofia retains middleweight boxing title
Udofia, known for his sharp technical skills and relentless work ethic, faced a formidable opponent in Constantine Williams. This was a highly anticipated bout. From the opening bell, he controlled the pace, showcasing his superior footwork, precise striking, and tactical intelligence.
His opponent put up a valiant effort, but Udofia’s calculated pressure and powerful combinations proved too much to handle.With another successful defense under his belt, Udofia’s sights are set on bigger challenges ahead, with talks of potential high-profile bouts in the near future.
One thing is certain – Pegasus Gym’s champion remains a force to be reckoned with in the world of professional boxing.Fancy learning the art of boxing by Linus? Head on down to Pegasus Gym wehre he teaches every Tuesday and Thursday.