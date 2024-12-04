Aylesbury fighters secure world titles in thrilling weekend for Pegasus Gym

Team Pegasus Celebrating

Aylesbury’s Pegasus Gym has once again cemented its status as a powerhouse in the world of combat sports, with two of its standout athletes, Steven Cook and Brandon Cook, claiming prestigious world titles in kickboxing this weekend.

Veteran kickboxer Steven Cook showcased his unrivalled skill and experience, winning his fifth professional world title in a commanding display. Competing in his fourth weight class, Cook demonstrated his adaptability and technical brilliance, securing a unanimous decision victory after a masterful performance over twelve hard-fought rounds.

The achievement solidifies Cook's legacy as one Buckinghamshire’s all-time greats, as he continues to dominate the professional circuit. His versatility across multiple weight classes highlights a career defined by discipline, determination, and an unparalleled work ethic.

Rising star Brandon Cook added another jewel to his growing crown, claiming a semi-professional world kickboxing title with a thunderous knockout in the fifth round. Cook’s opponent struggled to contain the explosive power and precise striking that have become his trademarks.

Brandon and Steven Cook

This victory adds to Brandon’s already impressive collection, which includes K1 amateur world and amateur world kickboxing titles, marking him as a force to be reckoned with in the sport. Brandon’s meteoric rise through the ranks is a testament to the world-class training and support at Pegasus Gym.

A notable mention to Michael Graham, Head Coach of Combat at Pegasus and coach to the Cook brothers.

Under the guidance of elite coaches and a relentless training regime, Pegasus Gym continues to produce athletes of the highest calibre. The Cook brothers’ triumphs this weekend exemplify the gym’s dedication to excellence and its role in putting Aylesbury on the global combat sports map.

With their remarkable achievements and the calibre of fighters coming through - the future of Aylesbury’s combat sports scene has never looked brighter.