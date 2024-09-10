Aylesbury & District Football League gets underway
There's always a lot to sort running a side, booking your pitch, getting players to games, extracting subs, remembering the kit and equipment so our 33 sides should be given a thumbs up.
There's also the Saying 'you had 1 job', so it's a thumbs down for the Local council who failed to send a Groundsman leaving 6 teams wondering if the new season anticipation was all for nothing. Fortunately. there's someone on the committee who knows how to sort things on a match day.
Back to the games with 16 taking place across the 3 Divisions which look competitive on paper.
In the Premier Division Stoke Mandeville, the champions will no doubt be the team to beat as they romper to a 7-2 win over newly promoted AWAC, Charlie Skiller with an incredible 7 minute hat-trick of long range efforts.
Daniel O’Sullivan and new signing Leon Harding with a brace each. Last years runners up Great Missenden have had a mini rebuild but they were held to a 1-1 draw with Wingrave.
Adrian Smith opened the scoring from a corner before Lewis Henley’s free-kick equalised. Wendover threw away a 0-2 lead via Luigi Passaro and Brandon Smith at Aylesbury Vale TT, as a 90th minute winner for the 10 men from Anees Khan turned defeat into victory.
The final game was a 9 goal thriller as AWFC beat Elmhurst 5-4. Leading 3-1 at the break Elmhurst game back to lead 3-4 as Levis Kyeremeh Jr scored a treble before two late goals from Dean Rowe-Holdsworth and Sam Roberts sealed another turnaround late on.
In Division One the top sides could come from a number of clubs. Two of the highest sides from last year had big wins. Thame B'a new look side beat Aylesbury Royals 5-0.
Matt Hill, Ash Moakes (2) Julian Reed Charlie Stow on the scoresheet. and Oving romped to a 7-1 win over Chesham Youth. Kyle Lawrence & Josh Dance netting a hat-trick each; Ian Pearce the others Transformed Rivets Sports, under new management beat Aylesbury FC 6-1 with 5 different scorers; Steve Coultas with a brace.
Last season's Division Two winners Aylesbury Hearts saw off Haddenham Utd 5-3; Justin Lopes with a treble.
Two sides who have been unbeaten for some side met as Aylesbury Hornets hosted Stoke Mandeville Reserves. A 2-2 draw no surprise as neither side wish to give up on such a long run.
Harry Roswell and Liam Burnett put the yellows 2-0 up before Harvey Fenn scored and super sub Jedd Shoult equalised. St Leonard's beat Tring Athletic A 6-in the final game. Finbarr Blount and Liam Brigden with early goals inside 5.minutes and Lewis Brandon a late brace.
In Division Two we have a number of new sides. Thame C grabbed their biggest win for some time with an 8-1 quashing of new boys Quainton who returned after a few years away. Usual top scorer Ben Ward with a first half hat-trick.
Newbies Aylesbury Hornets Reserves were holding Wendover Reserves 0-0 at the break before Kevin Santos-Lukeman and Callum Thomas saw Wendover ahead. Aaron Hussain dinked a goal back before Ben Goody smashed a later header home to end the tie 3-1.
The other newbies had more success: Plough Penguins made hard work of their 4-0 win over Oving Reserves, Dave Francis opening the scoring, but 1-0 was not comfortable until a 3 goal second half blitz from Jay Telford, Moses Johnson and Dan Nicholls.
AVD Warriors very youthful side have stepped up from under16s last year and they won their debut game 3-2 at Wingrave Development coming from 1-0 and 2-1 behind. Harley Borrett, Durjan Ainkaran, and Chris Booth with their first goals.
Chearsley also won their debut game with a 3-2 win over Aylesbury Vale TT Reserves. Will Munt, Harry Boyd and Cam Southgate goals in the first half. The final game saw Rivets Reserves grab 3-2 win over Steeple & Ludgershall with a quickly taken free kick after letting Steeple back in the game from a 0-2 lead. Kevin Riley and Ryan Coker (2) .
More details are online at www.adl-football.co.uk or via our ADL Facebook Page
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.