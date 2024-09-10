Aylesbury & District Football League gets underway

After 4 months away another season came around seriously quick as the Michael Anthony sponsored Aylesbury & District Football League was back with a bang and it's usual interesting weekend events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There's always a lot to sort running a side, booking your pitch, getting players to games, extracting subs, remembering the kit and equipment so our 33 sides should be given a thumbs up.

There's also the Saying 'you had 1 job', so it's a thumbs down for the Local council who failed to send a Groundsman leaving 6 teams wondering if the new season anticipation was all for nothing. Fortunately. there's someone on the committee who knows how to sort things on a match day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back to the games with 16 taking place across the 3 Divisions which look competitive on paper.

The eagerness of to play football

In the Premier Division Stoke Mandeville, the champions will no doubt be the team to beat as they romper to a 7-2 win over newly promoted AWAC, Charlie Skiller with an incredible 7 minute hat-trick of long range efforts.

Daniel O’Sullivan and new signing Leon Harding with a brace each. Last years runners up Great Missenden have had a mini rebuild but they were held to a 1-1 draw with Wingrave.

Adrian Smith opened the scoring from a corner before Lewis Henley’s free-kick equalised. Wendover threw away a 0-2 lead via Luigi Passaro and Brandon Smith at Aylesbury Vale TT, as a 90th minute winner for the 10 men from Anees Khan turned defeat into victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final game was a 9 goal thriller as AWFC beat Elmhurst 5-4. Leading 3-1 at the break Elmhurst game back to lead 3-4 as Levis Kyeremeh Jr scored a treble before two late goals from Dean Rowe-Holdsworth and Sam Roberts sealed another turnaround late on.

In Division One the top sides could come from a number of clubs. Two of the highest sides from last year had big wins. Thame B'a new look side beat Aylesbury Royals 5-0.

Matt Hill, Ash Moakes (2) Julian Reed Charlie Stow on the scoresheet. and Oving romped to a 7-1 win over Chesham Youth. Kyle Lawrence & Josh Dance netting a hat-trick each; Ian Pearce the others Transformed Rivets Sports, under new management beat Aylesbury FC 6-1 with 5 different scorers; Steve Coultas with a brace.

Last season's Division Two winners Aylesbury Hearts saw off Haddenham Utd 5-3; Justin Lopes with a treble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two sides who have been unbeaten for some side met as Aylesbury Hornets hosted Stoke Mandeville Reserves. A 2-2 draw no surprise as neither side wish to give up on such a long run.

Harry Roswell and Liam Burnett put the yellows 2-0 up before Harvey Fenn scored and super sub Jedd Shoult equalised. St Leonard's beat Tring Athletic A 6-in the final game. Finbarr Blount and Liam Brigden with early goals inside 5.minutes and Lewis Brandon a late brace.

In Division Two we have a number of new sides. Thame C grabbed their biggest win for some time with an 8-1 quashing of new boys Quainton who returned after a few years away. Usual top scorer Ben Ward with a first half hat-trick.

Newbies Aylesbury Hornets Reserves were holding Wendover Reserves 0-0 at the break before Kevin Santos-Lukeman and Callum Thomas saw Wendover ahead. Aaron Hussain dinked a goal back before Ben Goody smashed a later header home to end the tie 3-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other newbies had more success: Plough Penguins made hard work of their 4-0 win over Oving Reserves, Dave Francis opening the scoring, but 1-0 was not comfortable until a 3 goal second half blitz from Jay Telford, Moses Johnson and Dan Nicholls.

AVD Warriors very youthful side have stepped up from under16s last year and they won their debut game 3-2 at Wingrave Development coming from 1-0 and 2-1 behind. Harley Borrett, Durjan Ainkaran, and Chris Booth with their first goals.

Chearsley also won their debut game with a 3-2 win over Aylesbury Vale TT Reserves. Will Munt, Harry Boyd and Cam Southgate goals in the first half. The final game saw Rivets Reserves grab 3-2 win over Steeple & Ludgershall with a quickly taken free kick after letting Steeple back in the game from a 0-2 lead. Kevin Riley and Ryan Coker (2) .

More details are online at www.adl-football.co.uk or via our ADL Facebook Page