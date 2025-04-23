Aylesbury Cheerleading Academy Exiles are world champions

Aylesbury Cheerleading Academy Exiles have won U19 COED level 4 at All Star Worlds in Florida, bringing home the gold.

A club spokesperson said: "Allstar Worlds has been absolutely phenomenal - the energy, the talent, the support, and most importantly, the memories we've made. For the first time ever, ACA brings home the title of World Champions, and we couldn't be prouder of this incredible team.