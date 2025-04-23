Aylesbury Cheerleading Academy Exiles are world champions

By kelly Campbell
Contributor
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 07:37 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 07:44 BST
ACA Exiles U19 coed level 4 World ChampionsACA Exiles U19 coed level 4 World Champions
ACA Exiles U19 coed level 4 World Champions
Aylesbury Cheerleading Academy Exiles have won U19 COED level 4 at All Star Worlds in Florida, bringing home the gold.

A club spokesperson said: "Allstar Worlds has been absolutely phenomenal - the energy, the talent, the support, and most importantly, the memories we've made. For the first time ever, ACA brings home the title of World Champions, and we couldn't be prouder of this incredible team.

Every moment, every practice, every challenge was worth it. This is history for Aylesbury Cheerleading Academy."

Related topics:Florida
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice