Aylesbury Boxing Club wins club of the tournament

Aylesbury BC won club of the tournament at the Midlands Box Cup, with all 8 boxers making it through to the finals day on Sunday.

The club won 4 golds and 4 silvers to clinch the club of the tournament award .

With over 400 boxers and 200 plus clubs competing over 2 days , Aylesbury boxers brought the silver ware home.

Both days were extremely hot but the Aylesbury BC team put in some stellar performances to all get through to the finals on Sunday. With the team achieving 4 golds and 4 silvers on the Sunday after some tough bouts . All Aylesburyboxingclub boxers exhibited great skill, determination and courage.