Aylesbury Boxing Club celebrate a year to remember

The Andy Watkins prestigious trophy for ‘most dedicated boxer ‘ was awarded to - Donovan Maye .

The Seasons Best Boxer trophy sponsored by Janet Doman was awarded to - Lewis Doyle .

Junior Boxers most improved awards went to - Sammy Chan and Teddy Champney.

Best Female Boxer went to - Caitlin Messervy .

Quest For Improvement awards went to - Billy Loveridge, Charlie Essam, Finn McGilloway, George Davies, Charlie Bignall and Albert Georgescu.

Midland Box cup winners - Mason Douglas, Lewis Doyle, Dayley Mcivor, Theo Champney.

Home Counties Development Championship winner - Connor O’Neil

All in all, a great and eventful season .

With club boxers out representing Aylesbury most weekends throughout the year.

While the season is over we will have a short rest to recharge the batteries, ready to smash next season

Well done to all our boxers for showing great skill, determination and courage throughout the year . The coaches are extremely proud of every single one of you.