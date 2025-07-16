Sammy Chan and Teddy Champneyplaceholder image
Aylesbury Boxing Club celebrate a year to remember

By Jason Goody
Published 16th Jul 2025, 09:31 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 12:20 BST
After an extremely successful season the awards and achievements were recognised and celebrated at Aylesbury Boxing Club.

The Andy Watkins prestigious trophy for ‘most dedicated boxer ‘ was awarded to - Donovan Maye .

The Seasons Best Boxer trophy sponsored by Janet Doman was awarded to - Lewis Doyle .

Junior Boxers most improved awards went to - Sammy Chan and Teddy Champney.

Best Female Boxer went to - Caitlin Messervy .

Quest For Improvement awards went to - Billy Loveridge, Charlie Essam, Finn McGilloway, George Davies, Charlie Bignall and Albert Georgescu.

Midland Box cup winners - Mason Douglas, Lewis Doyle, Dayley Mcivor, Theo Champney.

Home Counties Development Championship winner - Connor O’Neil

All in all, a great and eventful season .

With club boxers out representing Aylesbury most weekends throughout the year.

While the season is over we will have a short rest to recharge the batteries, ready to smash next season

Well done to all our boxers for showing great skill, determination and courage throughout the year . The coaches are extremely proud of every single one of you.

Connor O’Neil

Connor O'Neil

Lewis Doyle

Lewis Doyle

Mason Douglas, Lewis Doyle, Theo Champney

Mason Douglas, Lewis Doyle, Theo Champney

Billy Loveridge, Finn McGilloway ,George Davies and Charlie Bignall

Billy Loveridge, Finn McGilloway ,George Davies and Charlie Bignall

