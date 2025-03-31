Aylesbury and District League heads into final month of sseason

The Marsworth Cup final will see the holders Aston Clinton aiming to retain the Trophy.

The last full month of the ADL season is upon us with more semi-finals and final line-ups confirmed and the race for the top two hotting up.

The Marsworth Final will see the holders aiming to retain the Trophy as Aston Clinton squeezed passed Oving once more. After a tight Final last year the Semi went all the way to spot kicks, Oving scored on half time to lead, Aston took the game to extra time before Oving led 3-1, Aston making it 3-3 then winning 5-3 on penalties. They will face a tough defence against Great Missenden who saw off Elmhurst 5-2, scoring four times in the first half, Miles Baxter with a hat-trick. The final is at Tring Athletic 14th April.

In the Presidents League Cup Wendover saw off Aylesbury Hornets 1-0 to reach the last four. Chris Hughes with the only goal, they face Tring Athletic A for a place in the last final of the season.

Back in League Action Stoke Mandeville are one win away from retaining their title after seeing off AWFC 4-0. Wingrave completed their season with a 4-1 win over AWAC and should retain a 5th place finish.

In Division One the chase for 2nd place is fully in Aylesbury Hearts control as they beat promotion rivals Stoke Mandeville Reserves 7-2 as they try and catch leaders Oving; All the Hearts goals came in the second half; Justin Lopes with a hat-trick. At the bottom Aylesbury Royals relegation was confirmed with a 9-1 defeat to the only side to catch in Chesham Youth. Samuel Fraser with a hat-trick As Chesham scored six times in the second half. The Royals battle on playing the beautiful game. Haddenham Utd and Aylesbury FC shared a 2-2 draw with Calum Sweeney equalising with 5 minutes to go for FC.

In Division Two the twists and turns continue across the top five sides. Leaders Plough Penguins came from behind to beat AVTT Reserves 2-1 to move within a point of the title. Ryan Sunderland scoring before super sub Harry Wooster netted twice, the winner late on. Harry Andrew's scored Oving Reserves goal in 1-0 win at Chearsley, that should be enough to keep them above AVD Warriors and Runners Up. They also won their game on late on at Thame C, trailing 2-1 with 5 minutes to go Rohan Naik equalised before Harley Borrett netted a 91st minute winner.

Three points separate Oving and AVD with both sides having one game to play at Quainton and Plough Penguins respectively. Wendover Reserves have games in hand but will likely need to win them all to sneak 2nd place after they lost 2-0 to Rivets Reserves. Their 8 game unbeaten run likely to be too little too late; however if results went their ways second place is doable. Jamie Gilbert and Phil Bartlett scoring. Aylesbury Hornets Reserves won their fifth game of the season and kept their first ever ADL clean sheet in a good 3-0 win over Steeple & Ludgershall in the days final game.