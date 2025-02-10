Aylesbury and District League enters business end of the season
The dream is over of an all ADL Berks & Bucks Cup Final. Stoke Mandeville bowed out to an impressive Westwood Wanderers from the Thame Valley League 8-0, though two red cards didn't help their cause.
Great Missenden’s game was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, they try again this Saturday against a side from the same above league.
In the ADL Premier Divisionm, AWFC’s slim chances of beating Stoke Mandeville hit a bump as they were beaten 4-1 by AVTT, Anees Khan with a hat-trick. Wendover and Elmhurst drew 2-2, Aliyaan Haider and Kai Nemoto netting for Elmhurst before Luigi Passaro and Joe Ashton scored in the second half.
In Division One, leaders Oving eased to 7-2 win over fourth-placed Aylesbury FC, Ian Pearce and Josh Dance with two goals apiece.
Aylesbury Hearts beat Thame B 5-2 thanks to Sina Kurdistani’s four goals; they sit three points behind but Oving’s goal difference almost counts as another point.
Stoke Mandeville Reserves drew 1-1 with lowly Tring Athletic A and Aylesbury Hornets took advantage with a 2-0 away win over Rivets Sports – they are now seven points behind Mandeville with three games in hand.
St Leonard's scored twice late on beat to Aylesbury Royals 2-1, Rob Elsey grabbing a rare goal.
In Division Two Plough Penguins defeated rivals Wendover Reserves 4-1 with relative ease, Alfie Harrington with a first half brace, before Dan Forde’s debut goal and a Jay Telford finish made it 12 wins in 12.
They travel to leaders Oving Reserves this Saturday who made it ten wins in a row in beating Aylesbury Hornets Reserves 4-0; Lee Pettit with a brace off the bench, a Gus Hay penalty and Rahat Islam goal.
AVD Warriors had a 5-0 win over Chearsley, top scorer Kai Borrett with another brace. Steeple and Ludgershall won 2-1 against bottom side Wingrave Development, Matt Gibbs with a 91st minute winner.
Rivets Reserves beat Thame C 4-0, while AVTT Reserves earned a 4-1 win over Quainton. Marc Sunderland scored but was outdone by his brother Ryan Sunderland’s hat-trick.