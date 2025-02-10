Aylesbury and District League enters business end of the season

There were some important results in the latest round of the Aylesbury Football League.

Another weekend of local football saw some games that could be season-defining as the Aylesbury & District League enters the last third and business end of the season.

The dream is over of an all ADL Berks & Bucks Cup Final. Stoke Mandeville bowed out to an impressive Westwood Wanderers from the Thame Valley League 8-0, though two red cards didn't help their cause.

Great Missenden’s game was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, they try again this Saturday against a side from the same above league.

In the ADL Premier Divisionm, AWFC’s slim chances of beating Stoke Mandeville hit a bump as they were beaten 4-1 by AVTT, Anees Khan with a hat-trick. Wendover and Elmhurst drew 2-2, Aliyaan Haider and Kai Nemoto netting for Elmhurst before Luigi Passaro and Joe Ashton scored in the second half.

In Division One, leaders Oving eased to 7-2 win over fourth-placed Aylesbury FC, Ian Pearce and Josh Dance with two goals apiece.

Aylesbury Hearts beat Thame B 5-2 thanks to Sina Kurdistani’s four goals; they sit three points behind but Oving’s goal difference almost counts as another point.

Stoke Mandeville Reserves drew 1-1 with lowly Tring Athletic A and Aylesbury Hornets took advantage with a 2-0 away win over Rivets Sports – they are now seven points behind Mandeville with three games in hand.

St Leonard's scored twice late on beat to Aylesbury Royals 2-1, Rob Elsey grabbing a rare goal.

In Division Two Plough Penguins defeated rivals Wendover Reserves 4-1 with relative ease, Alfie Harrington with a first half brace, before Dan Forde’s debut goal and a Jay Telford finish made it 12 wins in 12.

They travel to leaders Oving Reserves this Saturday who made it ten wins in a row in beating Aylesbury Hornets Reserves 4-0; Lee Pettit with a brace off the bench, a Gus Hay penalty and Rahat Islam goal.

AVD Warriors had a 5-0 win over Chearsley, top scorer Kai Borrett with another brace. Steeple and Ludgershall won 2-1 against bottom side Wingrave Development, Matt Gibbs with a 91st minute winner.

Rivets Reserves beat Thame C 4-0, while AVTT Reserves earned a 4-1 win over Quainton. Marc Sunderland scored but was outdone by his brother Ryan Sunderland’s hat-trick.