All Aylesbury and District League champions are confirmed
Oving have been top for some time but finally took the Division one title with a 3-1 win over Tring Athletic A. The two top scorers Josh Dance and Ian Pearce (2) scoring. Aylesbury Hearts beat Rivets 9-0 to secure their promotion to the Premier Division as well. Luis Silva with a hat-trick. Hearts mathematically could finish on the same points as Oving but a 29+ better goal difference means Oving are champions; back to back promotions for Aylesbury Hearts. Thame B thrashed Aylesbury FC 14-0, romping 8-0 ahead before a red card for FC.
In the Premier Division Stoke Mandeville finished their League season with a 4-0 away win at Great Missenden, one more game for a treble. Ricky Gwilliam (2) Tommy Gibson and a rare Billy Freshwater goal. Great Missenden will hope to get enough points to finish second but they may need to win both games at Elmhurst if they lose to AWFC Wednesday.
In Division Two Wendover Reserves followed up their ADL Reserve Cup win on Monday with a 7-0 win over Chearsley to stay in the hunt for 3rd place. Callum
Thomas and Sam Hardy with two goals each
The ADL Senior Subsidiary Cup Final will be beteeen Elmhurst and Wendover after AWFC forfeited their game at Wendover that they needed to win.
The Junior Subsidiary Cup Semi Finals sees AVD play Rivets Reserves who squeezed through losing 2-1 to Chesham Youth, 1 goal being the reason they made it through after they and Oving Reserves ended on the same points. Chesham host Chearsley in the other Semi Final.