The 100% winning League run is over for Stoke Mandeville who were held to a 1-1 draw by Aylesbury Vale Toqeer Titans, their first point in five games. Charlie Skiller opened the scoring before Mohammed Waqar equalised.

Mandeville will still take the title if they win their next game or take 2 points from their last four games with a vastly superior goal difference. Great Missenden made up some of that with a 0-17 win over Chesham Youth but it’s too little late it would seem. Charlie Brooks scoring four goals with eight other scorers.

The race for third is between AW and Elmhurst, the latter needing to win both their last games to sneak 2nd place and one of those games is against Missenden. Elmhurst game from 2-1 down at the break to beat AWFC 6-2, turning the game around 5 minutes into the second half. Muhammed Abubakr with a hat-trick.

Aylesbury Hornets Vs Aylesbury Vale TT Reserves

The two sides meet again in the reverse fixture soon in a game that AW need to win to if they want to try and grab a respectable 3rd place.

In Division One both games were postponed as was a cup game between two other sides from the division.

In Division Two the title is Aylesbury Hearts to lose in their debut season as they beat Wingrave Development 8-2, Isaac Monene with a treble; they now need three more points for the title. Their next game is away at Aylesbury Hornets who will need to defeat them to continue their own title chances.

A 2-1 win over Aylesbury Vale Toqeer Titans Reserves moved them into second place. Shawn Chakauya waltzing through the Vale defence late on with the winner. They moved second at the expense of Aylesbury FC who went down 3-1 at Thame C and drop to third place.

Thames first win in six via Ben Ward, Sam Hunn and Nick Portnall goals.

FC have only earned 5 points from their last four games denting their title push but they do have a game in hand. Hornets could be top of the table if they win their next two games. Steeple & Ludgershall won a six pointer at Wendover Reserves to consolidate 4th place. Rob Evans opened the scoring before Lewis Hounslow made it 0-2, although Wendover got a goal back Steeple did miss a penalty as well as Ashley Morgan saved the spot kick with his feet.