ADL season over as underdogs enjoy success

Chesham Youth took the final cup of the ADL season.

That's it for another Aylesbury and District Football League Season after last weekend's last Cup winners and league positions were confirmed.

The last Cup was won by Chesham Youth, winning the ADL Junior Cup. In a rerun of last years final that Rivets Reserves won comfortably, the tables were turned as Chesham's youngster's won 3-1. After two hard seasons maybe things are looking up.

The last League positions was confirmed as Aylesbury Hornets win midweek over Tring Athletic set up a need to beat Stoke Mandeville Reserves to finish third. A win they duly gained 2-3, Perry Rose with the winner. His 39th goal of the season for Hornets 1st and 43rd overall, the top over all three divisions.

Roll of Honour: Premier Division: Winners: Stoke Mandeville FC, Runners up: Great Missenden FC. Division One: Winners: Oving FC, Runners up: Aylesbury Hearts FC. Division Two - Winners: Plough Penguins FC, Runners up: Oving Reserves FC. Presidents Leage Cup Winners - Stoke Mandeville FC, ADL Reserve Cup Winners - Wendover Reserves FC , Thomas Field Shield Winners - Stoke Mandeville FC, Sheffield Jackman Cup Winners - Plough Penguins FC

Marsworth Senior Cup Winners - Great Missenden FC, Marsworth Reserve Cup Winners - Stewkley Development FC, Oving Village Cup Winners - Stewkley FC. ADL Senior Cup Winners - Wendover FC. ADL Junior Cup Winners - Chesham Youth FC.

Finally thank you to our Sponsor, Michael Anthony Estate Agents, the ADL Committee for another years hard work and of course all of our Clubs, Player's Followers and Supporters

New Teams are still wanted for Season 2025-26

Follow ADL Football Facebook Page or www.adl-football.co.uk for more.

