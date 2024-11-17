A Muddy Debut for Claydon Cycling Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This past Sunday, the Central Cyclocross League pulled off a remarkable feat with its 2024 Round 9.5 event.

A late addition to the calendar following the cancellation of an earlier round, the race was hosted for the first time by Claydon Cycling Club at the Buckinghamshire Railway Centre in Quainton.

Despite the short notice, Claydon Cycling Club rose to the challenge, delivering an engaging and competitive event at a unique new venue. The railway-themed backdrop added charm and atmosphere to the day, while the course itself offered a mix of flat, rolling terrain and a now- infamous muddy section that tested even the most experienced riders.

The treacherous mud pit became the centrepiece of the day, with spectators lining the course to watch riders tackle its slippery challenges. This demanding feature added excitement for both participants and onlookers, highlighting the unpredictable nature of cyclocross racing.

Alan Gunner wins Vet 40 just in front of Nick Drew

In addition to showcasing the league’s regular competitors, the event succeeded in attracting new riders. Local families, military personnel, and schoolchildren joined the action, taking advantage of the welcoming atmosphere. The race also benefited from its placement on a weekend where other UK cyclocross leagues were not competing, drawing competitors from as far afield as Ipswich, Bristol, Poole, and Leicester, adding variety and depth to the competition.

The full slate of races, from Under 8s and Under 12s to the ever-popular Veteran and Novice categories, ensured there was something for everyone. First-time racers embraced the opportunity, while seasoned competitors faced off in a display of grit and determination.

Event organiser and Chair of Claydon Cycling Club, John Bull commented: "Given the last-minute nature of this event, we couldn’t be happier with how it turned out. The Buckinghamshire Railway Centre was a fantastic venue, and it was brilliant to see so many new riders getting stuck in—quite literally in some cases! The mud definitely added an extra layer of challenge and fun."

With its seamless execution despite the short notice, Claydon Cycling Club has set a shining example of adaptability and enthusiasm, proving that even last-minute events can leave a lasting impression.

Matthew Wilson wins Senior Men

Looking ahead, the league now turns its attention to the Regional Championships, set to take place on Sunday, 24th November, at Glebe Park in Corby, hosted by Rockingham Wheelers. This flagship event promises to bring together the region’s top talent for an unforgettable day of racing.

For more information about the Central Cyclocross League, visit centralcxl.org.uk.