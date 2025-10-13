A mixed bag of results for Aylesbury Hockey Club over the weekend

The Aylesbury Hockey Club Women's 2s team are all smiles after their 1-0 Win at Home on the weekend and scoring one of the fastest ever goals scored, in just 50seconds of the start of the game

It was a tough weekend of results for Aylesbury's Men's section over the weekend. but the Women kept hopes alive with some strong results against some tough opposition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a tough weekend for AylesburyHC Men, who fought hard and often had the upper hand on the pitch in some challenging games, but just couldn't quite convert their opportunities into goals to take home the Win. Unfortunately it meant the four Men's teams went down at the final whistle, but it was certainly not without trying and they are determined to be back stronger this weekend ready for a clean sweep across the board.

AylesburyHC Women had a slightly better results weekend, with the 1s winning 5-1 Away, in what was a fraught, scrappy match, including two cards given, which meant both Aylesbury's Captain and Vice Captain spent time off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Women's 2s had a cracking start to their game, scoring a goal within the first 50seconds of the match, which has to be somewhat of a record for fastest time scored in an AHC League match. The 2s went on to hold out for the rest of the match to walk away with the 1-0 win and much-needed three points.

Aylesbury Hockey Club Men's 1s hard a hard-fought game against Amersham & Chalfont creating lots of space and great game play but just going down at the final whistle 2-3

The Women's 3s & 4s both had tough matches on Saturday, with both teams having just the bare 11 due to unavailability across the Women's section. The 3s were Away to Banbury and had a lot of new young Juniors playing with them, but even though there was inexperience in playing Women's hockey they held their own and worked hard creating chaos on the pitch supported by the experienced mature team members. The 3s went down 0-3 early on in the first half, but once they settled and kept their structure and worked together, the 2nd half was a different story, with so many chances for Aylesbury, but they just couldn't capitalise on them. The end result stayed at 0-3 but a great game under difficult circumstances.

The Women's 4s had a hard-fought draw with the bare 11, but they deserved to take home the point, holding on against a 15-strong opposition.

The AHC U14 Juniors played well in a tough match against an ever-strong Witney, in just their second League game together as a team. They worked hard and used the space well but eventually went down 1-2 as the final whistle blew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This weekend ahead, the Aylesbury Vale Academy (home of hockey in Aylesbury) will host four of the eight teams from Aylesbury HC, with their Women's 1s and 3s and Men's 2s and 4s all hosting Home games across Saturday...and all teams are looking for the Win before the half-term break weekend the following week.