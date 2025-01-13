4G beats the fog in the Aylesbury and District League

The weather caused more distruption around the ADL, but 4G pitches saved some games.

Last weekend's big freeze caused further cancellations for the Aylesbury & District Football League as all games on grass were postponed.

However, despite heavy fog three games played on 4G pitches did go ahead. Some see this as the way forward even at the ADL grass roots level, some prefer the good old muddy pitches regardless of the weather problems. The argument will continue no doubt.

There was one game in Division One as leaders Oving moved three points clear with a 6-1 away win at Chesham, despite the score being 1-1 early on as Cameron Harvell and Ian Pearce scored, Josh Dances's first half hat-trick made it 4-1. Harry Gollins hit the 5th early in the second half and Kyle Lawrence the 6th, there were no more goals in the final half hour.

In Division Two AVD Warriors went top for the first time in some weeks walloping Wingrave Development 13-2, it was 6-0 at the break. Kai Borrett with a treble. Charlie Russell netted twice, as did Will Broome from the bench. Harley Borrett, Alfie Moore, Michael McCourt and George Panter also scoring. Jack Barkaway and James Marsh with Wingrave's consolations.

The final game was a Presidents Cup thriller in the early rounds. Division Two Plough Penguins ran Division One high flyers Aylesbury Hornets close succumbing to a 4-3 win late on in a topsy turvey game. Hornets took the lead through a Perry Rose penalty before Dan Nicholls perseverance saw his tackles put him through to equalise to make it 1-1 at the break. Jamie Gaffney's Plough debut was only 30 seconds old as his header was bundled in to put the Penguins 2-1 ahead but the lead was short lived as Rose equalised for 2-2. There were chances at both ends until 3 quick fire goals went in. Conor Fitzgerald put Hornets 3-2 ahead only for Jay Telford to make it 3-3 only for super sub Trevor Moora to restore the lead as he grabbed the winning goal to send Aylesbury Hornets to Round three to face Premier Division side Wendover

This weekend sees 3 of our sides in Berks and Bucks County Cup games, fingers crossed for warmer weather and a full set of fixtures.