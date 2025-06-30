10 year old karter set to win Milton Keynes championship

Gillen on the International karting circuit at Daytona Milton Keynes

Bucks boy, 10-year-old Gillen Townshend, is set to become the Milton Keynes Daytona In-Kart Cadet champion.

Although he hasn’t officially won yet, statistically Gillen cannot be beaten to the top spot, and is due to take the win of this coveted karting prize early next month, having seen off competition from some of the best young karters in the UK.

Daytona’s 1,360 metre outdoor track was originally designed by British Formula One legend James Hunt, and the ‘International Circuit‘, which Gillen races on, is widely considered one of the UK’s most challenging racing tracks, comprising eleven corners, hairpins, chicanes and an uphill straight.

Gillen expressed how much he loved his local Daytona track, having started there as a ‘Bambino’ when he was just 6 years old. As a ‘Cadet’, he’s worked his way through the podium places, having previously finished third, then second and now first. However, it’s not all just hard work for Gillen, he always makes sure to have plenty of fun and has also picked up lots of good friends along the way.

Gillen with a 1st place karting trophy at Daytona Milton Keynes

He said, “It’s great to be on for the win. I was very pleased with my 2nd and 3rd places, but really everyone wants to be 1st, and I’m so proud to have made it!”

Gillen also races in the Daniel Ricciardo Series, a national arrive and drive series, founded by the former Formula One driver. In his first season with them, he secured 3rd place in the championships, having competed against children, aged between 9 and 13, from all over the country.

Gillen’s achievements would make anyone proud, but they are particularly poignant for his parents. His Mum, Laura, explained, “Gil spent the first month or so of his life in Great Ormond Street Hospital following open heart surgery. We owe them everything. Luckily when he wanted to start karting, his consultant told him to go for it! We treat him the same as any other kid. GOSH have been brilliant.”

His Dad, Martin, said, “It’s so inspiring to see Gil’s passion for racing. He’s always loved cars. In fact, his first word after “Dadda” and “Mumma” was car. It’s clear he’s got a natural talent for karting, but we have no idea where he’s got it from! It’s all come from him. He wants to go as far as he can and become a racing driver.”

It’s Gillen’s hope that he can continue to progress with his racing and to keep on getting podiums in forthcoming championships. It’s not always easy though - or affordable. Gillen says, “Unfortunately karting is very expensive, especially if you’re serious about it. My parents give me as much support as they can, and the hug I get is always the same whether I win or lose, but we’re a very average family, so we don’t have hundreds of pounds spare. It’s quite sad because even if you’re really good, you can’t always progress because it costs so much.”

When he’s not on the track, Gillen also tries to get in extra racing practice by racing on a simulator. As he doesn’t have one at home, he often goes along to Simply Race in Milton Keynes to get some virtual track time.

So what’s the future for Gillen? “I just love racing, so I hope I can make it my job when I’m older, in whatever form that takes, and show people that dreams really can come true.”

You can follow Gillen’s journey on social media (@gillentownshendracing), and for sponsorship enquiries, please email [email protected].