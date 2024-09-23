Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you’re hoping to find a bottle of scent under the Christmas tree this year, consider one of these perfumes favoured by the royal family and add a touch of class to every outfit.

As the saying goes - you are never fully dressed without perfume. The finishing touch elevating any outfit, a really good scent can make you look a million dollars. Just ask the royal family.

If you’ve ever wondered about Kate Middleton’s favourite spritz, considered what the Countess of Wessex smelled like on her wedding day, or pondered what the late Queen Elizabeth II chose as her go-to perfumes, then you’re not alone.

While most of us can’t afford a wardrobe to match the royal family members’, copying their fragrances is a more affordable way to mimic something of their signature style. Of course there are no bottles on this list one might consider ‘cheap’ but for many, it is something you could feasibly add to your Christmas list, or treat yourself to when a work bonus comes in.

So, read on to discover the favourite fragrances of the women belonging to the British Royal Family - then send this story to your other half as a massive hint for what you’d like to see under the Christmas tree this year.

The perfumes worn by the ladies of the royal family revealed | PA

Perfumes worn by the British Royal Family

Kate Middleton wears Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Cologne

According to fashion publications Harper's Bazaar and Marie Claire, the Princess of Wales’ signature scent is the popular Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Cologne. Adding a special touch to her wedding day, candles infused with the scent were lit as she walked down the aisle.

Jo Malone describes the perfume as a “shimmering garden oasis” where “clementine flower sparkles over a heart of orange blossom and water lily, with warm undertones of orris and balsamic vetiver”. Sounds delightful and, despite its name, as per the flowery description, it’s definitely more of a floral bouquet than a citrus one.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wears Oribe Côte d’Azur

A slightly more pricey option is Meghan Markle’s self-confessed favourite is Oribe Cote d’Azur. She once told The Express: “Fragrance is my favourite thing – so much so that if I leave the house and I don’t put any on, I’ll turn around and go back home.”

She did say she would alternate between a few scents but added, “I love Oribe Côte d’Azur Eau de Parfum”. Ceated by one of the oldest French fragrance houses, the scent is described as having “sundrenched notes of Calabrian bergamot, white butterfly Jasmin and sandalwood” its makers claim the perfume “embodies the glamour and heat of the legendary destination”, the Côte d’Azur.

The perfume is available from Cult Beauty priced at £121 for 75ml.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex wears Romance by Ralph Lauren

A designer label often seen on the royals, it is the brand’s Romance perfume that was the Countess of Wessex’s choice on her wedding day. Described as “timeless, feminine and romantic”, it seems like a good choice too.

Ralph Lauren says their Romance Eau de Parfum combines “sensual, velvety woods with beautiful floral notes and comforting musks to create this unique modern floral”. They say the first impression is ‘sensual and warm’, before developing into the floral bouquet of rose, jasmine, and marigold creating a “timeless femininity”, finishing with base notes of “velvety soft woods, oak moss and seductive woods” to create a “long lasting and comforting sensuality”.

Romance is available from The Fragrance Shop website priced at £80 for 100ml to members or £100 for non-members.

The perfumes worn by members of the Royal Family | Perfume brands' own

Princess Anne, Princess Royal wears Hermès Calèche

It’s widely understood that the perfume Princess Anne has remained faithful to is Hermès Calèche. And, considering Anne’s love of all that is equestrian, it comes as little surprise to find out the presentation packaging comes adorned with an image of a horse and carriage.

The bottle too, is inspired by the lanterns of horse-drawn carriages, while the black cap is reminiscent of a riding hat. Described as a “very feminine blend” Calèche eau de toilette also benefits from “the joyfulness of citrus fruit to the modernity of aldehyde notes; from the floral heart embellished with ylang-ylang, rose and jasmine to the woody, chypre sillage” and is “underscored by the nobility of the iris”.

Hermès Calèche is currently on offer on the Sephora website priced at £102.70 for 50ml, down from £119.

Princess Diana wore First by Van Cleef & Arpels

In Prince Harry’s autobiography, Spare, he named First by Van Cleef & Arpels as the scent he most associated with his late mother, Princess Diana. The perfume was composed by Jean Claude Ellena in 1976 yet remains a classic to this day.

Inspired by the Snowflake High Jewellery collection, the fragrance is described as a “magnificent floral bouquet of jasmine” accented with “aromas of citrus fruits, spring and exotic flowers and woody scents” combining in a “tribute to the poetry of nature”.

First by Van Cleef & Arpels is available from My Origines website at the reduced price of £54.36 for a 100ml spray, reduced from £88.78.