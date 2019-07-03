Top scoring Lioness Ellen White as you've never seen her before! Playing for Aylesbury United Juniors aged seven!

Peter Wright, former football development manager and director of Aylesbury United FC sent through an old news clipping of England legend Ellen White before she became world famous for her goals in an England shirt.

Here is Ellen White playing for Aylesbury United Juniors at just seven years old, "showing the boys how it's done", according to the writer at the time.

She was taking part in a 100-strong tournament with teams from Bedgrove, Belgrave Youth, Aylesbury Saints and Aylesbury Dynamos back in 1997.

Aylesbury legend Ellen White has had a sensational world cup, scoring seven goals, and could potentially score more in the third place play off on Saturdary in Nice.

Unfortunately the Lionesses went out last 2-1 against USA.

Ellen scored a goal and one narrowly disallowed because she was offside via VAR.

Earlier this week, she was immortalised in town by artist Zem Clarke, in a mural at the end of Aylesbury High Street.

Do you have any memories of Ellen? why not share! editorial@bucksherald.co.uk