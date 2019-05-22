Remember Aylesbury in the 1970s? This video will bring back some treasured memories

Hands up if you remember Aylesbury in the 1970s?

Well - if you love nostalgia, then this video by local man Jason Blackman, which is a collage of images from books produced by The Bucks Herald, will be sure to bring back some lovely memories.

The video includes snaps of key moments in the town's history from the 1970s, including street parties and sack races for the Queen's silver jubilee in 1977.

There is also a nod to how the town was growing at that time, with new homes and industrial sites springing up.

People were not afraid to make their voices heard in the 1970s either, and you took to the streets of our town to protest a number of worthy causes including opposing plans for an airport at Stewkley, stopping the 11+ exams and fair pay for nurses.

And there was always time for a bit of celebrity spotting too - in the 1970s we had visits stars including John Cleese and Michael Parkinson.

The images are taken from the Memory Lane Aylesbury series of books which were produced by The Bucks Herald.

Enjoy!