1 . Mr Blobby

Looking back, it's hard to see how we as a nation were quite so obsessed during the 90s with the bulbous pink, spotty monster who answered to the rather formal sounding title Mr Blobby. The mischievous character, who communicated using only his own name, first appeared in 1992 on the hit BBC show Noel's House Party, where he pranked unwitting celebrities. His destructive antics made him perhaps a bigger star than the show's host, Noel Edmonds, and he was soon everywhere. He even made it onto Danish TV, though it turned out Scandinavian viewers are more discerning and his stint there was short-lived. At the peak of his popularity, Mr Blobby beat Take That to the 1993 Christmas number one spot with his self-titled novelty single. Did you know that the man inside the suit was a classically trained Shakespearean actor from Bradford, called Barry Killerby, who reportedly called the role 'exhausting and demanding'? | Getty Images Photo: Bryn Colton