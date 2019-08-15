Bucks County Museum in Aylesbury to host Eid fayre over August bank holiday

On Bank Holiday Monday, 26 August, Bucks County Museum is hosting an exciting re-enactment of traditional Asian life from 1,200 years ago, including displays of weaponry and archery, to celebrate the end of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha.

Eran ud Turan, the world’s only central Asian living history group, will be giving storytelling performances from the land of warriors, princes and princesses.

Learn to write Sogdian and handle original ancient coins. Watch the performance of Hats of Faith and try on different head-coverings. Meet the Deen Riders, the first Muslim motorbike association and hear them rev their motorbikes.

There will also be games and arts and crafts, including badge-making and face painting. It's a family event for all ages.

The fayre is open from 11am - 4pm.

Entry by donation.

For full details visit: www.buckscountymuseum.org or call 01296 331441.