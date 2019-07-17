Bedgrove Park and Vale Park named among the best in the UK

Three Aylesbury Vale parks have been given the Green Flag seal of approval - making them some of the best green spaces in the UK.

Aylesbury’s Bedgrove Park and Vale Park along with Buckingham’s Heartlands have been recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme.

Bedgrove Park

The parks are among a record-breaking 1,970 UK parks and green spaces received the high quality mark of a quality park or green space.

This is the second year in a row that Heartlands has won the award, the tenth year in a row that Bedgrove Park has won the award, and the twelfth year in a row that Vale Park has won the award.

Cllr Paul Irwin, cabinet member for environment and leisure, said: “I'm thrilled to hear that we've once again received three Green Flag Awards, and I'm looking forward to the flag-raising ceremony at Vale Park on Wednesday 7 August, which ties in with our Play in the Park children's event.

"Clearly, quality green spaces matter to our residents and visitors, and these awards recognise AVDC's determination to keep our green spaces clean, accessible and enjoyable for all.”

Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd, said: “It’s fantastic that we have more Green Flag Awards in the UK than ever before, joined this year by 131 international winners.

“Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. We congratulate each and every winner on their fantastic achievement.”

A complete list of Aylesbury Vale parks, green spaces and play areas can be viewed at https://www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/section/parks-and-play-areas